Police: Officers tracked robber through stolen cellphone after Little Rock mall holdup

A file photo of Park Plaza mall is shown next to a booking photo of Kevin Elmoore from the Pulaski County jail website.

The pinging of a stolen cellphone led Little Rock police to the location of an alleged armed robber who moments earlier took a woman's purse at gunpoint at the Park Plaza Mall, authorities said.

Little Rock police said officers arrested 28-year-old Kevin Elmoore Jr. of Little Rock after he flashed a handgun and demanded a 53-year-old woman’s purse Sunday afternoon near the west Dillard’s entrance of the mall, located at 6000 W. Markham St.

The victim reportedly told officers her phone was in the purse after Elmoore fled on foot, according to the police report.

Investigators tracked the phone’s location, where they arrested Elmoore, who had the woman’s “credit cards on his person and in plain view,” the report said.

The report didn’t list any injuries.

Elmoore remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday with bond set at $15,000. Jail records show he’s also being held on charges of failing to appear in court for past traffic violations.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on Elmoore’s behalf.