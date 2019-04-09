Rules for selecting panelists advance

A House panel advanced a rule change Monday to restore the state House of Representatives' procedure for selecting committee assignments, albeit with a few tweaks.

House Resolution 1023 by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, would address the controversial House committee-selection process that reached a tipping point in 2016 when Democrats briefly wrested control of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee from Republicans, who held 74 of the House's 100 seats.

After the 2017 regular session, the House changed its rules to give the House speaker the responsibility of assigning members to committees.

The current session was the first under those rules, and the committee assignment process frustrated members of the House and public alike. Under the previous rules, the committees' makeup would be determined in November shortly after the general election. But this year, those assignments weren't made until the first week of the regular legislative session. The session started Jan. 14.

HR1023 would restore the committee selection process to the members on the basis of seniority. It would leave committee chairmanship decisions with the House speaker and would also give the speaker the power to tweak a committee's membership if the minority party gained a majority of slots, which recently happened in 2017.

Asked if members disliked this year's selection process, Davis laughed before saying, "No comment." He then said that the concern wasn't with House Speaker Matthew Shepherd's decisions but with the delay in finding out which committee members belonged.

"It was more the logistics of when members and the public found out which committees" representatives were assigned to, Davis said.

The House Rules Committee supported the resolution on a split voice vote. It also advanced House Resolution 1036 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, which would require newly filed House bills to wait at least two calendar days before being heard in committee.

HR1036 would also make permanent a rule that allows the House to vote on a bill the day after it's approved by a committee. The current rule requires a bill to wait two days before being acted on by the full House, but that rule in the current and past sessions has been suspended.

Under HR1023, committee selections would be decided on the basis of seniority during a meeting of all 100 members on the House floor.

Each committee would still be barred from including more than five members from any congressional district. The resolution would also formalize a process for trading committee assignments between members.

The House speaker would still appoint committee chairmen.

Shepherd, a Republican from El Dorado, said he was "comfortable" with both rule changes but wasn't expressly advocating for either.

"I'm comfortable with, regardless of who the speaker is, I'm comfortable with the speaker making those appointments," Shepherd said. "That's the way I think most states do it. But also I understand the history and of course, I was under the seniority system in particular for four terms. So I'm very comfortable under that way as well.

"We'll let the membership vote on it, we'll see how that turns out. ... I'm not looking to wade in on that strongly one way or another."

Both resolutions must be approved by the full House.

House Minority Leader Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, said he thought the proposed changes were fairer than the current rules but that he'd like a return to the old committee-selection process.

"I don't think it goes far enough," Blake said of HR1023.

Information for this article was contributed by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

