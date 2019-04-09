Second arrest made in connection to fatal central Arkansas shooting, police say

Jaylon Lowe (left) and Emaiahrea Johnson (right). Photo by Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Police in Central Arkansas arrested a second person suspected in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old whose body was found along a Pine Bluff street late last week, authorities said.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said Tuesday it arrested Jaylon Lowe, 22, on suspicion of capital murder and robbery in connection to the death of 22-year-old Detric Releford.

Officers found Releford unresponsive Friday evening at the intersection of West 26th Avenue and South Orange Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Lowe’s arrest comes hours after police arrested 21-year-old Emaiahrea Johnson, who is also charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting.

Pine Bluff Police offered a $10,000 reward for information about the deadly shooting.

Releford's death marked the city’s 10th homicide so far in 2019.

Authorities investigated nine homicides in the first three months this year, three times more than they did the same time in 2018.

Lowe and Johnson remained in the Jefferson County jail Tuesday afternoon with bond not yet set.

Jail and court records didn’t list attorneys to comment on the charges.