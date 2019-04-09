Senators approve naming of building

The Senate on Monday approved legislation to name the state’s 501 Building east of the state Capitol in Little Rock the Winthrop Rockefeller Building.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 652 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, sending the bill to the House for further consideration.

Johnson said Rockefeller lived in an apartment in the building for the first several months of his administration while the Governor’s Mansion was being renovated. Johnson said naming the building after Rockefeller would be an appropriate way to honor him.

— Michael R. Wickline

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]