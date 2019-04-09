Senators favor work requirements for food stamps

After a testy debate, the Arkansas Senate on Monday voted 25-9 in favor of a measure to expand the work requirement for food-stamp recipients.

House Bill 1775 by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, would require about 50,000 "able-bodied" beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to participate in an employment and training program.

The mandate would apply to food-stamp recipients younger than 60 who either have no dependents or whose children are at least 6.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, shared a heated exchange with the bill's Senate sponsor, Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Bull Shoals. Both raised their voices and spoke over each other, prompting an admonition from Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who presides over the Senate.

Elliott questioned Flippo repeatedly about areas of the state where employment opportunities are scarce.

"You know what, they might have to go to an area of the state where there are jobs available," Flippo said. "If they cannot find a job where they live, they may need to go somewhere where there is a job. Is it our responsibility, as taxpayers, to subsidize somebody who lives somewhere where there are no employment opportunities?"

Texas has already implemented a similar requirement for food-stamp recipients there, and Flippo said Monday that such a mandate does not require a federal government waiver.

The state would be required to reimburse recipients for transportation costs related to the program. Mary Franklin, director of the state Department of Human Services' Division of County Operations, said in committee that the cost would be about $6.4 million a year. Half of that would be paid by the federal government, and the state would pay the rest, she said.

Speaking for the bill, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, paraphrased President Ronald Reagan, saying, "The greatest form of welfare is a job."

Elliott, in speaking against the bill, said no one wakes up one day and decides he wants to be poor. She added that just because she questions bills like HB1775 doesn't mean she believes anyone can be a "slackard" and continually rely on government assistance.

"Don't talk to me like poor people are any less than we are," she said.

Flippo said the state Department of Workforce Services would have three years to implement the training programs, which should be located in all 75 counties.

