Springdale man gets 20 years for slaying

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his roommate.

Mei Ka Sin, 25, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder. He originally was charged with capital murder, but he agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge. The plea agreement called for the 20-year sentence.

Sin, with the assistance of a Burmese interpreter, spoke to the victim's family.

"I'll like to say to them I'm sorry for what happened," he said.

Sin admitted to killing Daniel Rwabuzisoni at their Springdale apartment, which is in Benton County. Rwabuzisoni died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Rwabuzisoni's family members were in court, but did not speak. They sat on the opposite side of the courtroom from Sin's family members.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, read statements on behalf of Rwabuzisoni's mother and sister.

"We came here as a group of five people, had four children and now I have three," Robinson said on behalf of Rwabuzisoni's mother, Ancille.

She described her son as the pillar of the family, and the man of the house.

"Daniel was a child already saved from war, but killed like this, it is unacceptable," Robinson said on behalf of Rwabuzisoni's sister, Florence. Rwabuzisoni was from the Republic of Burundi, and the family is from the Congo.

An anonymous caller told Springdale police July 17, 2017, that someone had been shot. Officers found Rwabuzisoni, 21, dead in the apartment at Chapel Ridge Apartments, 5323 N. Oak St.

A roommate told police he saw Sin and Rwabuzisoni fight, and Sin shot Rwabuzisoni and left, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A second witness told police she was in the apartment and saw Sin follow Rwabuzisoni into a bedroom, according to the affidavit. She heard arguing and then gunshots. She told police Sin was holding a hunting rifle.

Sin admitted to police he shot Rwabuzisoni numerous times, but claimed he acted in self-defense. He told police he thought Rwabuzisoni had a gun, but acknowledged he never saw him with a gun.

Sin will have to serve at least 14 years of the 20-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

"I see before the court two beautiful families broken by your actions," Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green told Sin.

She told Sin by pleading guilty he was taking responsibility for his actions.

"I wish the best for Daniel's family and Sin's," the judge said. "It's not their fault what you have done. You are alone at fault for taking the life of Mr. Daniel."

Metro on 04/09/2019