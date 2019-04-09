State Capitol briefs

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, speaks Monday on the floor of the House in support of Senate Bill 503, which would create the offense of physician-assisted suicide. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/49genassembly/

Service-animal bill gains panel’s favor

Falsely calling an animal a service animal to a person or entity operating a public accommodation would be an offense punishable by a $250 fine under a bill that cleared a House committee on Monday.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said he decided to introduce Senate Bill 654 after hearing complaints about people calling their pets service animals, which are dogs trained to help people with disabilities with certain tasks. For instance, he said, some people will call their dog a service animal to get it into a hotel without having to pay a fee.

“This is something that our constituents see, and, frankly, are tired of seeing,” he said.

He said he’s afraid the frustration with fake service animals will lead to discrimination against people with real service animals.

He said he researched laws addressing the issue in more than 30 other states and copied the least punitive one he could find.

The bill passed in the Senate 35-0 on Thursday. On Monday, the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor sent it to the full House in a voice vote, with no members dissenting.

Online bid notices receive Senate’s OK

The Senate on Monday approved legislation that would give local governments the option of posting bid notices on a website in addition to being required to post bid notices in a newspaper.

The Senate voted 34-1 to approve an amended version of Senate Bill 409 by Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, sending the bill to the House for further consideration.

Another version of the bill cleared the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday before Flippo agreed to amend the legislation. That version of the bill would have given local governments the option of posting bid notices on a website instead of a newspaper and drew objections from officials for the Arkansas Press Association and the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette.

“If they do an online advertisement, they are required to maintain a website, so that gives them the option that the counties, cities and schools did not have before, which is the option to do it online. But they also have to do it in the newspaper as well,” Flippo said in an interview.

Labor-data measure stalls in committee

A bill, unanimously passed by the Senate last week, that would require some employers to respond to surveys conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to clear a House committee on Monday.

Daryl Bassett, director of the state Department of Workforce Services, said Senate Bill 295 would allow the federal agency to compile accurate labor market information that companies look at when deciding whether to move into a state.

It would require Arkansas businesses with 25 or more employees to respond to the bureau’s surveys. Many large employers don’t respond now because state law doesn’t require it, he said.

He said 33 other states, including all those surrounding Arkansas except Tennessee, have laws requiring participation in the surveys.

The bill passed 35-0 in the Senate on April 2 but failed to clear the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Monday after some members expressed concern that it would create a burden for small businesses.

“There’s a reason these employers are not reporting, and I wish we knew what it was in every case,” Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said. “There’s probably a lot of different reasons.”

The bill needed 11 votes to clear the 20-member committee but received only nine. Six members voted against it and five were absent.

— Andy Davis

‘Stand your ground’

referred for study

The Senate on Monday voted to refer “stand-your-ground” legislation for study by lawmakers between sessions, at the request of Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville.

Senate Bill 484, which would allow a person to use physical force for self-defense without a duty to retreat, was narrowly voted down in the Senate Judiciary Committee last month.

“We have been working on this pretty hard this session. I think actually we got to a really nice balance on the legislation” by consulting with prosecutors and the Arkansas Municipal League, Ballinger said. But others didn’t get a chance to vet the measure, Ballinger told senators.

“But what I would want for this body is for y’all to realize that it is something that we’ll be going with in the future and think about it and get to the point where some of my colleagues will have an opportunity to get comfortable one way or other,” he said.

Thirty-one states have a law under which one has no duty to retreat, Ballinger said.

— Michael R. Wickline

House again backs rules for scooters

For the second time in a week, the Arkansas House on Monday passed new rules and regulations on scooter-share companies that have popped up in Arkansas.

The legislation OK’d on Monday, House Bill 1619, was pitched by Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers. It is nearly identical to a bill sponsored by Hodges that the House passed on Friday.

The only difference between the bills is that HB1619 gives additional leeway to municipalities and counties to enact their own local rules for the electric scooters. Hodges said the update was due to late agreements between the scooter companies and the Arkansas Municipal League.

Both of Hodges’ bills set a 15 mph speed limit on scooters and a minimum rider age of 16.

Senators approve

naming of building

The Senate on Monday approved legislation to name the state’s 501 Building east of the state Capitol in Little Rock the Winthrop Rockefeller Building.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 652 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, sending the bill to the House for further consideration.

Johnson said Rockefeller lived in an apartment in the building for the first several months of his administration while the Governor’s Mansion was being renovated. Johnson said naming the building after Rockefeller would be an appropriate way to honor him.

— Michael R. Wickline