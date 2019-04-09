BASEBALL

UCA’s Verel earns Southland honor

University of Central Arkansas junior pitcher Brad Verel was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Verel earned two victories last week, helping UCA defeat Oklahoma State 8-4 on April 2 and leading the Bears to a 5-1 series-clinching victory Saturday versus McNeese State.

Verel allowed two runs in 42/3 relief innings against then-No. 23 Oklahoma State. Against McNeese State, Verel made his second start of the season and threw 5 scoreless innings, allowed 4 hits and struck out 5.

Verel had a 1.86 ERA in 92/3 innings and struck out 10 in his two outings.

UAM’s Mauldin earns GAC honor

John Mauldin of the University of Arkansas at Monticello was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Mauldinhit.526infourvictories,scored8runsandhad6RBI. In the Boll Weevils victory over Oklahoma Baptist, he became the second NCAA Division II player this season to hit four home runs in a game.

SOFTBALL

GAC announces players of the week

Sarah Coronado of Arkansas Tech University was named player of the week while Marissa Butler of Ouachita Baptist University was named pitcher of the week and Monica Monreal of Henderson State University was named freshman of the week by the Great American Conference.

Coronado went 10 for 12 with 5 home runs in a four-game sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State. Butler earned three victories and had 29 strikeouts in 26 innings, including 14 against East Central. Monreal had three home runs in a series against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

MEN’S GOLF

UCA in 15th place in Missouri

The University of Central Arkansas is in last place among 15 teams after the first two rounds at the Missouri Tigers Invitational in Columbia, Mo.

The Bears shot a 297 in the first round and followed with a 300 in the second round. TCU leads with a 544, and Missouri is second with a 549.

Spencer Jenkins is tied for 44th and leads the Bears with a 146 (73-73).

Henderson State shares lead

Henderson State University shares the lead with Southeastern Oklahoma State after the first round at the Natural State Golf Classic at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club in Heber Springs.

The Reddies and the Savages shot a 280. Southern Nazarene is in third place with a 292, while Southern Arkansas University is fourth at 293. Harding University is fifth with a 299, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello is sixth with a 304.

Individually, Cameron McRae and Trey DePriest of Henderson State are tied for second with a 68. Zach James of Southeastern Oklahoma leads with a 65. Kade Johnson of Southern Arkansas is tied for sixth with a 71. Wilson Powell of UAM is tied for eighth with a 72. Trevor Mellott of Harding is tied for 13th with a 73.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Henderson State fifth in Central Preview

Henderson State University is in fifth place after the first round of the Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Mo.

The Reddies shot a 306. Dallas Baptist leads with a 296 and Northeastern State (Okla.0 is second with a 301 while South-western Oklahoma State and Central Oklahoma are tied for third with a 304. Arkansas Tech University is sixth with a 309, Southern Arkansas University is 16th with a 336 and Harding University is 18th with a 345.

Individually, Luisa Gartmann of Henderson State is tied for second with Northeastern State’s Aliana Hernandez with a 72. Evelyn Arguelies of Dallas Baptist leads with a 69. Pia Nunbhakdi of Arkansas Tech is tied for 11 with a 75. Mackenzy Turner of Southern Arkansas is tied for 20th with a 77 and Abbey Bryan of Harding is tied for 40th with a 81.

— Democrat-Gazette press services