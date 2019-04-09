Thurman, Zimmerman want to stay

FAYETTEVILLE -- Scotty Thurman is continuing to recruit for the University of Arkansas basketball team.

"I'm still a paid employee of the University of Arkansas," Thurman said. "So I'm going to do my job until somebody tells me otherwise."

Thurman, a former All-SEC forward for the Razorbacks and an assistant coach for the past three seasons, is among the staff members in limbo since Mike Anderson was fired as Arkansas' head coach March 26.

Eric Musselman was introduced as the Razorbacks' new coach Monday, but he hasn't said who he plans to bring with him from Nevada or whether he'll retain anyone on the current staff.

"I really look forward to sitting down and meeting all the assistant coaches that were here this year," Musselman said. "We're still trying to figure everything out on what direction [to go], but obviously Scotty and all the guys have a great reputation among college basketball.

"Right now, it's kind of a whirlwind the past 48 hours or so. I look forward to sitting down and spending time and picking all the guys' minds."

Thurman said he would like to remain at Arkansas.

"I'd definitely like to have an opportunity to stay," he said. "I've had opportunities to go other places -- even as of late -- but this is a place that's very, very close and dear to my heart, and I want to have an opportunity to get it back to the level that we're all accustomed to."

Matt Zimmerman, the Razorbacks' director of operations, said he also hopes to stay at Arkansas.

"This is my alma mater," said Zimmerman, an Arkansas native who graduated from the UA in 1990. "When I was born, I was born a Razorback. I grew up in Arkansas, and the Razorbacks mean everything to me.

"There's no place in the world I'd rather be than with the Arkansas Razorbacks in whatever capacity that could be."

Thurman and Zimmerman said they met Musselman on Monday and talked with him briefly.

"It's been kind of hectic for him," Thurman said. "He's got a lot going on. When the time is right, we'll sit down and talk."

Zimmerman said he's been busy working on next season's schedule and making sure the players are keeping up with their academics.

"We have a great group of kids," Zimmerman said. "So Coach Musselman is inheriting some wonderful young men."

