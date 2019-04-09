Toad Suck Daze organizers announce lineup, $130,000 in charitable contributions

Organizers for the 38th annual Toad Suck Daze festival announced on Tuesday its entertainment lineup, expanded programming and $130,000 in contributions to charity.

“Toad Suck Daze is an Arkansas icon that continues to grow in influence,” Brad Lacy, president and CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

Country music band A Thousand Horses will be the feature entertainment on May 3, according to the release. The group’s debut single, “Smoke,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. On May 4, three-time Grammy winner Steve Earle will perform. Earle is known for hits that include “Copperhead Road” and “Guitar Town.”

The Tinkerfest area will be double the size it was in 2018, officials said. The release said the section will take up “two city blocks” and include such attractions as an “Instrument Petting Zoo,” a “Mobile MakerSpace” and a 5,000-square-foot Museum of Discovery exhibit.

“I think families that are attending the festival for the first time will be blown away by the variety and quality of our programming,” Lacy said.

Additionally, the Toad Suck Daze Committee presented over $130,000 in contributions to eight area nonprofits and scholarship recipients, including $43,000 to the Arkansas Discovery Network, $30,000 to the Imagination Library, $20,000 to the Conway Downtown Partnership, and $18,000 in scholarships to seven Faulkner County students, according to officials.

Toad Suck Daze will take place in downtown Conway from May 3 through May 5. Attendees can see a full schedule of entertainment and attractions at ToadSuck.org or Facebook.com/ToadSuckDaze.