Trump, Secret Service chief parting ways

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump moved to replace the top ranks of the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, a day after forcing the resignation of its secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen.

The White House announced the departure of Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles, who was said to have fallen out of favor with the president even before a security breach at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida that the agency effectively blamed on Trump's employees.

Government officials, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel changes before they were announced, said at least two more top department figures were expected to leave soon: L. Francis Cissna, head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and John Mitnick, the Homeland Security Department's general counsel and a senior member of Nielsen's leadership team.

The latest shake-up came a day after Trump pushed out Nielsen during a Sunday afternoon meeting at the White House. And it came three days after Ron Vitiello, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the president's nominee to take the job permanently, was told to step aside so the administration could go in a "tougher direction," as Trump put it.

Trump in recent weeks has expressed a growing frustration with his own administration's handling of immigration and other security issues.In recent days, Trump has threatened to close the southwestern border altogether only to back off and give Mexico a one-year warning in the face of concern about the economic effects of such a move.

Many of the affected officials were associated with John Kelly, the president's former chief of staff and his first homeland security secretary, who was pushed out at the end of last year after months of tension with Trump.

Alles, a retired Marine major general who was the first person from outside the Secret Service to lead the agency in more than a century, received instructions about 10 days ago to come up with an exit plan and was expected to leave on his own timeline, according to officials familiar with the discussions. The president had soured on Alles a while ago, even making fun of his looks, calling him Dumbo because of his ears, two officials said.

Security protocols around Trump have come under scrutiny in recent days after an apparent security breach at the president's Florida resort.

Management at Trump's Palm Beach property, where individuals pay fees to obtain memberships that can provide proximity to the president, allowed the woman to bypass security, prosecutors said. Yujing Zhang was ultimately stopped after a receptionist questioned her, authorities said.

Trump said the incident was a "fluke" and that security at his Mar-a-Lago resort was sufficient.

The Secret Service issued a statement after the woman was caught, appearing to lay blame for the security breach on management at Trump's club.

"The Secret Service does not determine who is invited or welcome at Mar-a-Lago; this is the responsibility of the host entity," the agency said.

Some Secret Service officials said Monday that they suspected that Alles' departure was accelerated in part because of the episode.

The White House made no mention of that in its statement announcing Alles' departure.

Alles "has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the president is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country," Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in the statement.

She said he will be replaced in May by James M. Murray, a career Secret Service official who has served as deputy assistant director overseeing protective operations.

NIELSEN'S DEPARTURE

Nielsen will be replaced on an acting basis by Kevin McAleenan, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Nielsen expressed no unhappiness about her departure and thanked Trump "for the tremendous opportunity" to serve her country and the employees of her department for their efforts to secure the nation.

"I share the president's goal of securing the border," she said. "I will continue to support all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis on the border. And other than that, I'm on my way to keep doing what I can for the next few days."

But in recent weeks, Trump had asked Nielsen to close ports of entry along the border and to stop accepting asylum seekers, which she found ineffective and inappropriate, according to people briefed on the conversations.

Nielsen had traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with Trump on Friday to participate in a roundtable discussion with border officers and local law enforcement officials. There she echoed Trump's comments on the situation at the border, though she ducked out of the room while Trump spoke. As they toured a section of newly rebuilt barriers, Nielsen was at Trump's side, introducing him to local officials. She returned to Washington afterward as Trump continued on a fundraising trip to California and Nevada.

But on Sunday, she wrote in her resignation letter that "it is the right time for me to step aside." She wrote that she hoped "the next secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America's borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation's discourse."

Nielsen had grown increasingly frustrated by what she saw as a lack of support from other departments and increased meddling by Trump aides on difficult immigration issues, according to three people familiar with details of her resignation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

She has been on the receiving end of presidential wrath for months. She arrived at the White House with a list of changes that she thought needed to be made to continue in the job, but Trump was determined to fire her, sources said. As one administration official put it, they had different meetings in mind when they sat down for 30 minutes in the White House along with Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff.

Trump aides were considering a staff shake-up at the Department of Homeland Security, and the president had already withdrawn the nomination of Vitiello.

Still, it was unclear how McAleenan would immediately assume the role. The agency's undersecretary of management, Claire Grady, is technically next in line for the job, and she will need to resign or be fired for McAleenan to assume the post.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley spoke of McAleenan's "extensive" knowledge of immigration issues and said the change in leadership would hopefully lead to "massive changes" at the border.

McAleenan's appointment comes days after Trump expressed frustration over an increase of illegal border crossings.

"President Trump must move quickly to name a strong, respected outsider for this role," said RJ Hauman, government relations director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which seeks to reduce immigration. "We've seen what happens when he trusts immigration neophytes and [President Barack] Obama administration holdovers to implement his agenda."

McAleenan was sworn in on March 20, 2018, as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after having served as acting commissioner since the beginning of the Trump administration.

He is already drawing scrutiny for his ties to the Obama administration, in which he was deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

But previously McAleenan received high praise from past Republican and Democratic administrations. In a letter to Congress obtained by ABC News expressing "enthusiastic support" for McAleenan's nomination to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials from both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations called McAleenan "supremely qualified."

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, who speaks regularly with the administration, said it's unclear whether McAleenan is a temporary or permanent replacement. She cited his immigration experience as an improvement but said "it remains to be seen if he understands interior enforcement and the legal systems."

Trump has pushed his aides for months to restart the practice of routinely separating migrant parents from their children to try to deter Central American migrants from showing up at the southwestern border, officials said Monday.

Three senior administration officials with knowledge of the president's conversations confirmed Trump's renewed push. The president was pressing to restart the separation policy at a time when he was increasingly dissatisfied with Nielsen.

More than 2,700 children were separated from their parents at the border under the zero-tolerance policy of prosecuting anyone caught crossing the border illegally, even those with families seeking asylum on humanitarian grounds. As of December, the department had identified 2,737 children who were separated from their parents under the policy and needed to be reunited under a federal court order issued in June.

The dismantling of the government's immigration leadership is being orchestrated by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, the impetus behind some of the administration's most controversial policies, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Leading senators from both parties criticized the leadership changes.

"The purge of senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security is unprecedented and a threat to our national security," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. "President Trump is trying to remake DHS into his own personal anti-immigration agency."

Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, criticized Congress for a crisis at the border but also said, "I am concerned with a growing leadership void within the department tasked with addressing some of the most significant problems facing the nation."

