Waterfalls flow at Madison County wildlife area

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Visitors can walk into a bluff shelter behind this Madison County waterfall for a unique view. Linda and Dennis Heter take in the watery view.

Spring brings hunting seasons to the rugged McIlroy Madison County Wildlife Management Area, for wild turkeys and waterfalls.

Among the flowing jewels hidden in the forested folds of the 14,000-acre tract is a cascade that waterfall hunters can see without getting out of the car. But why see it through a window when it's maybe 30 steps to the base of this 15-foot watery wonder?

Visitors can even walk behind the curtain of water, into a bluff shelter behind it, to view the waterfall in a unique way.

Author and photographer Tim Ernst calls this Glory B waterfall in the latest edition of his guidebook, Arkansas Waterfalls. There are driving directions and GPS information in the colorful book.

The waterfall pours loud and proud in all its glory, especially after a heavy rain. It's easy to get to, as we found out last winter on a drive to the waterfall with Dennis "Hete" Heter and his wife, Linda, who live out near War Eagle.

The Heters are ardent hikers, but it's cake walk to the Glory B. The drive is easy and can be done in any vehicle. No truck or sport utility rig required.

Follow Arkansas 23 to the Forum community. If driving south, turn left on Madison County Road 1350, at Tug Boat's Place store. Turn right if driving north on Arkansas 23.

Follow road 1350 (gravel) for about 1.2 miles. You'll be driving along a creek near the end. Look for a clearing on the left along the creek where camping is allowed. There's a nice little area here with stair-step waterfalls that's worth exploring.

Keep going another one-quarter mile or so. When the road begins to curve right, start looking on the left. Soon you'll see the top of the waterfall and a trail leading down to its base. If you come to the Madison County management area sign and obvious private property, you've gone too far.

Drivers may park along the roadside here, but it's tight. Good advice might be to park back at the clearing and walk the quarter-mile to the waterfall. Parking may not be available along the road on a nice weekend when waterfall hunting is prime.

There's lots to see on the management area. A great day out is to visit the Glory B waterfall, then drive on over to Kings River Overlook. The view from the overlook is stunning, with acres of forest and the river flowing below.

Road 299 waterfall is nearby on the management area. We featured that waterfall here in NWA Outdoors on Feb. 19, with driving directions and lots of photos. It's also included in Ernst's waterfall guide.

Best to visit any waterfall soon after some rain so it'll be flowing. It's good to wear waterproof shoes. The hike to most Northwest Arkansas waterfalls is a wet one that can be slick as well.

If brilliant waterfall photography is the main goal, pick a cloudy day for that nice, soft light. This really applies to the Glory B. Facing the waterfall, you're looking right into the sun on a clear day, unless you're there early or late.

A visit to any Ozarks waterfall is a joy, no matter what the weather.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com.

Sports on 04/09/2019