65-year-old passenger dies after vehicle runs off Arkansas highway

A 65-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Benton County on Monday, troopers said.

Dianna Bush, 47, of Gentry, was driving east on Arkansas 12 around 1 p.m. when her 2011 Chevrolet drove off the right side of the road west of Highfill, striking a culvert before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said a passenger in Bush’s car, Linda Wright, also of Gentry, was killed.

Conditions were described as sunny and clear at the time of the wreck.

A man whose vehicle struck a utility pole in Little Rock on Friday in another single-vehicle crash has also died, a second preliminary report states.

Danny Lee House, 64, of Romance, crashed his 2010 Chevrolet into a pole near 2500 Cantrell Road shortly after 8 p.m., police said.

House was taken to UAMS Medical Center but has since died, according to the report.

Police described conditions during the crash as dry and clear.

At least 108 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.