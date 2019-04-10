3 Syrian troops die in raid by militants

BEIRUT -- Militants in Syria, disguised as farmers and wearing suicide belts, attacked a military post belonging to government forces Tuesday in the country's northwest, setting off clashes that killed three soldiers, state media outlets reported.

In a separate attack in the country's northeast, activists said a suicide bomber was killed after attempting to use a vehicle rigged with explosives to target a patrol convoy for the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State. No coalition members were reported killed, and the Kurdish Hawar news agency and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack took place near the town of Shaddadeh in Hasakeh province.

In the attack on Syrian government troops just outside Idlib province in the northwest, the state-run Ikhbariya TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying the militants advanced on the post in Tayyibat al-Imam, an area within a demilitarized zone that has been part of a truce deal sponsored by Russia and Turkey since September.

Both the Observatory and a media group, Idlib Correspondent, said the jihadi Ansar Tawheed group was behind the attack.

Taliban reported to kill 20 Afghan troops

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban fighters stormed army checkpoints in southern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border overnight, killing 20 troops, an official said Tuesday.

Eight other members of security forces were wounded in Monday night's attack in Shorabak district, Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member in Kandahar, said.

An official from the provincial governor's office, who was not authorized to speak with the media, confirmed the attack and said there were casualties among the Afghan troops, but couldn't provide exact figures.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, said the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Tuesday, U.S. forces in Afghanistan revised the death toll from a Taliban attack a day earlier near the main American base in the country, saying two U.S. soldiers and a Marine were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the fatalities.

In northern Sari Pul province, at least five members of the country's security forces were killed when the Taliban attacked a joint army and police base, said Zabihullah Amani, the provincial governor's spokesman.

He said that seven other troops were wounded in Monday night's attack in Sangcharak district.

Bishop in India charged in rape of nun

NEW DELHI -- Indian authorities charged a Roman Catholic bishop on Tuesday with raping a nun in her rural convent, a case that helped make the sexual abuse of nuns a major issue in the church.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was charged with rape, illegal confinement and intimidation, said Hari Sankar, a district police chief in the southern state of Kerala, India's Catholic heartland.

The nun who made the accusations, who has not been publicly identified, said she went to police last year only after complaining repeatedly to church authorities. Eventually, a group of fellow nuns started unprecedented public protests to demand Mulakkal's arrest. He was arrested but released after a few weeks.

Mulakkal was the official patron of the nun's community, the Missionaries of Jesus, and wielded immense influence over its budgets and job assignments. The nun said the rapes occurred between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal has denied the accusations, calling them "baseless and concocted" and saying the accusing nun was trying to pressure him to get a better job.

Activists say deaths rise in Sudan sit-in

CAIRO -- Sudanese security forces tried again to break up an anti-government sit-in outside military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, killing at least 14 people Tuesday, activists behind the demonstration said.

The deaths raised the number of fatalities in the sit-in since the weekend to 22, including five soldiers, according to the activists.

The demonstration is the latest in nearly four months of anti-government protests that have plunged Sudan into into a crisis. What initially began late last year as rallies against a spiraling economy quickly escalated into calls for an end to President Omar al-Bashir's 30-year rule.

On Monday, for the first time, leaders of the protests called on the military's leadership to abandon al-Bashir and join their call for change. And on Tuesday, they invited military leaders to meet with their representatives to "discuss arrangements for a transition" in Sudan.

Maj. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, a spokesman for the military, said the military has nothing to do with political matters, and authorities ordered the protest to be broken up.

Photo by AP

Sudanese soldiers join protesters Tuesday in an anti-government sit-in near military headquarters in Khartoum. Activists said at least 14 people were killed when security forces moved in. The demonstration is the latest in nearly four months of protests against President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule.

A Section on 04/10/2019