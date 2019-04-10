Sections
Arkansas basketball coach Musselman considers staff

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 8:36 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Eric Musselman speaks at a press conference after his introduction as the new head coach of men's basketball at the University of Arkansas by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek Monday, April 8, 2019 in Bud Walton Arena on the campus in Fayetteville. During the previous four seasons, Musselman coached the University of Nevada in Reno to a 110-34 record. - Photo by David Gottschalk

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has not made a decision as far as what his staff will look like with the Razorbacks for the 2019-20 season.

Assistant coaches Melvin Watkins, Scotty Thurman and TJ Cleveland all worked with former coach Mike Anderson, who was fired after eight seasons with the Razorbacks.

"We've met with all of the assistant coaches, all three of them," Musselman said before speaking at Arkansas' State of the Hog fan event Wednesday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock along with football coach Chad Morris. "I had great conversations with them. They filled me in on a lot of holes that need to be filled in. We're just still figuring out what we're doing."

Musselman was hired Sunday and introduced at a news conference Monday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. He's received hundreds of phone calls and text messages congratulating him on the new position.

"Being at the coach at Arkansas is powerful from a national standpoint," Musselman said.

