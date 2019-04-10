Arkansas basketball coach Musselman considers staff

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has not made a decision as far as what his staff will look like with the Razorbacks for the 2019-20 season.

Assistant coaches Melvin Watkins, Scotty Thurman and TJ Cleveland all worked with former coach Mike Anderson, who was fired after eight seasons with the Razorbacks.

"We've met with all of the assistant coaches, all three of them," Musselman said before speaking at Arkansas' State of the Hog fan event Wednesday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock along with football coach Chad Morris. "I had great conversations with them. They filled me in on a lot of holes that need to be filled in. We're just still figuring out what we're doing."

Musselman was hired Sunday and introduced at a news conference Monday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. He's received hundreds of phone calls and text messages congratulating him on the new position.

"Being at the coach at Arkansas is powerful from a national standpoint," Musselman said.