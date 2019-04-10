Arkansas lawmakers approve agency reorganization plan

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation outlining his plan to cut the number of departments answering directly to him from 42 to 15.

The House on Wednesday approved by a 96-0 vote the legislation, which Hutchinson has said would save the state money and would make state government more efficient. Hutchinson proposed the agency reorganization last year.

The House had approved an earlier version of the 2,047-page bill, and on Wednesday agreed with an amendment from the Senate.

The proposal puts the State Police, Crime Lab and Department of Emergency Management and other law enforcement-related agencies under a new Department of Public Safety. It also merges the departments of Correction and Community Correction.