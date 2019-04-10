LATEST: Barr doesn't know if Mueller backs his summary

In his first appearance on Capitol Hill since taking office, and amid intense speculation over his review of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, Attorney General William Barr appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee to make his Justice Department budget request, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Attorney General William Barr's testimony to Congress and the Russia probe:

10:45 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr says he doesn't know if Robert Mueller supported his conclusion that the special counsel's report had insufficient evidence to establish that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The comment came as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked Barr whether he agreed with Mueller's assessment that there were "difficult issues" of law and fact concerning whether obstruction happened. Barr summarized that assessment in a letter to Congress March 24.

Barr refused to answer Van Hollen's question several times, saying he would say more when the report was out.

Barr said in the summary letter that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, instead presenting evidence on both sides of the question. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided that the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.

10:05 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr says a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report is coming "hopefully next week."

The timeline mentioned by Barr at a Senate hearing on his department's budget is a tweak from comments he made a day earlier. Barr said at a House hearing Tuesday that the report was coming "within a week."

Barr made the comments as senators questioned him on the specifics of the report and what he would be redacting. Democrats have said they won't accept redactions and will fight to get the full report.

10:05 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller didn't say he wanted Congress to decide whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice. But he didn't say Attorney General William Barr should decide either.

That's what Barr is telling Congress during his testimony before a Senate subcommittee hearing.

Mueller found evidence on both sides of the question of whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, according to Barr's earlier letter to Congress about Mueller's investigation. Barr is defending his decision to then step in and determine there wasn't sufficient evidence to establish that the president violated the law.

Barr says it was his responsibility as attorney general to make the call. He says he's looking forward to explaining his reasoning after he releases a redacted version of Mueller's 400-page report in the coming days.

9:45 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr says he won't withhold any derogatory information about President Donald Trump contained in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Barr tells Congress that concerns about protecting the reputations of people not criminally charged in the Russia probe don't apply to "office holders" such as the president. That was one of four criteria Barr has said he is using to redact Mueller's nearly 400-page report.

Barr has said he expects to release a redacted document within a week. He is facing questions about his handling of the report during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill.

9:44 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr says he plans to review the origins of the FBI's investigation between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Barr told senators on Wednesday that he believed the Trump campaign had been spied on, but "the question is whether it was adequately predicated."

He says he believes that "spying on a political campaign is a big deal."

The Justice Department's inspector general has already been investigating the early days of the FBI's Russia probe.

Barr says he wants to pull together the different reviews underway within the Justice Department and see if there are remaining questions that need to be addressed.

A person familiar with the process said Barr is forming a team to review the origins of the FBI investigation.

EARLIER:

Attorney General William Barr is returning to Capitol Hill for a second time this week as lawmakers, the White House and the American public anxiously await his release of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

Barr will speak to a Senate appropriations subcommittee Wednesday, the second of two days of hearings about his department's budget. Like members of the House on Tuesday, senators are expected to be more interested in the nearly 400-page document than the budget details. Barr told the House lawmakers that he expects to release a redacted version "within a week."

Justice Department officials are scouring the report to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations, among other materials. Democrats have escalated criticism over Barr's handling of the document and say they will not accept any redactions. The House Judiciary Committee has approved, but not sent, subpoenas for the report, and top Democrats have said they are willing to take the battle to court.

At the House hearing, Barr bluntly defended himself, arguing that portions of the document need to be redacted to comply with the law. He said he's open to eventually releasing some of the redacted material after consulting with congressional leaders, but he drew a line at releasing grand jury material, which would require court approval. He said Democrats are "free to go to court" themselves and ask for the grand jury information.

Barr wouldn't discuss the substance of Mueller's findings but did explain some of his process for receiving and reviewing the report and what to expect when it is released: He said the redactions will be color-coded and accompanied by notes explaining the decision to withhold information.

"This process is going along very well and my original timetable of being able to release this by mid-April stands," Barr said.

Separately, Barr has a team reviewing the origins of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia, according to a person familiar with the situation who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal discussions. That work is different from a Justice Department inspector general investigation, which Barr said he expected to conclude in May or June. Trump and his supporters have argued that the investigation was inappropriate.

Democrats said they were concerned that a four-page summary letter of the report's main conclusions Barr released last month portrayed the investigation's findings in an overly favorable way for President Donald Trump. The letter said that Mueller did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump associates around the time of the 2016 election and that Barr did not believe the evidence in the report was sufficient to prove the president had obstructed justice.

Barr said "the letter speaks for itself" and revealed that he gave Mueller an opportunity to review the letter, but he declined.

Republicans defended Barr, with Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt comparing Democrats' questions to theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination.

"So many of the questions here today have gone toward a grassy knoll conspiracy theory," Aderholt said.

Across the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he had no concerns with Barr's handling of the report: "I think it really comes down to a question of whether you trust Bill Barr or not. And I do."

Barr said in the summary that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice and instead presented evidence on both sides of the question. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided that the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said he was unsatisfied with Barr's answers to the appropriations panel, saying he could issue subpoenas "very quickly" if the report is released with redactions.

"We've done everything we could for the last weeks and weeks to try to reach an accommodation with the attorney general under which we would see the report and the underlying evidence," Nadler said. "He has been unresponsive to our requests."