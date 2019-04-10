Conway, UCA officials to consider scooter program

Electric scooters may be on their way to Conway and the University of Central Arkansas campus, officials said.

City and university officials are in talks to meet with “micro-mobility” company Zagster to discuss starting a scooter program in the municipality, said Finley Vinson, Conway’s transportation director. As stakeholders are still determining when they can all meet together an official date for the meeting has not yet been set, he said.

“We’re trying to get a lot of people in the room together,” he said.

There is a demand in the city for alternative forms of transportation, including scooters, the city’s spokesman, Bobby Kelly, said.

“Everyone looks at Conway as a sort of melting pot of people and cultures with our three colleges and universities,” he said. “But there’s also a diversity when it comes to modes of transportation here.”

In 2017, the city implemented the state’s first public bike-share program, which was also initiated through Zagster. Officials said the program began with 20 bikes but has since nearly tripled in size due to demand.

“We want to be able to move forward with something that is as successful as our bike program,” Kelly said.

In spite of excitement over the possibility of a scooter program in Conway, Finley said there are dozens of important factors that need to be considered. Officials are continuing to learn more about the successes and failures of similar programs in other cities.

“We don’t even know what we don’t know yet,” he said.

Spencer Burton, a junior and vice president of finance for the school’s student government, said concerns include limiting speed and educating riders, drives and pedestrians on what to expect.

While Burton believes there will be both positives and negatives in bringing scooters to the city and his campus, the science major said he believes there’s significant student interest.

Kelly said that if a deal is made with Zagster, implementation of a scooter program will have to both complement the transportation programs already in place, including the city’s trail networks and pedestrian infrastructure, and be something residents demand.

“I think it is,” he said. “But that’s just sort of me thinking. I guess time will tell.”