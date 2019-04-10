Drug prices debate flares again in D.C.

Corporate executives Steve Miller (left) of Cigna Corp., Derica Rice of CVS Caremark and CVS Health, and William Fleming of Humana Healthcare Services testify about drug prices Tuesday before the Senate Finance Committee.

Patient bills, competition and secrecy shared the spotlight Tuesday as pharmacy benefit managers testified before Congress about prescription drug prices.

Members of a Senate Finance Committee investigating drug costs pressed the benefit managers to explain why they can't do more to control prices and to reveal the details behind the contracts they negotiate. The hearing was the committee's third so far this year focused on the high cost of prescriptions.

"We're going to hear a thousand different versions of the same talking point: 'We're all about the best price for patients,'" Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in his opening statement before testimony from the chief executives of CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx and Cigna. "Based on what I'm seeing so far we're not getting actual proof."

Pharmacy benefit managers run prescription drug coverage for employers, insurers, unions and other clients. They set up lists of covered drugs that are often broken into tiers with different pricing levels for the patient. They negotiate rebates for some drugs to help offset high initial or list prices.

Critics see pharmacy benefit managers as middlemen who add costs to an already expensive system for prescription drugs.

Drugmakers point to the rebates as part of the problem.

They say they have to offer them to land some of their products on a pharmacy benefit managers list of covered drugs or a less-expensive tier, and this contributes to higher list prices. High list prices hurt patients who have to pay big deductibles when they fill prescriptions.

Wyden criticized the companies for "gouging" their customers by charging them higher drug prices than what they negotiated with drugmakers. He also said the companies guard their operations "with greater secrecy than HBO is guarding the ending of Game of Thrones."

"Whether pharmacy benefit managers bring any real value to taxpayers is a mystery," Wyden said.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questioned whether benefit managers prefer high-cost drugs that come with big rebates over cheaper drugs.

Pharmacy benefit managers say they do several things to help control costs, but drugmakers are the only ones responsible for setting their initial prices.

When drugmakers produce competing products to treat the same condition -- like with hepatitis-C drugs -- benefits managers use that competition to wrangle price breaks in exchange for coverage.

They use the leverage that comes from all the prescriptions they process to negotiate rebates, and they urged lawmakers to make it easier for patients to get access to lower cost drugs like generic medications.

"When we have competition, we can bring down drug prices," said CVS Health's Derica Rice, a former executive with the drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co.

Pharmacy benefit managers say they offer rebates only on about 8 percent of the prescriptions they process, and they pass along most of those discounts to payers like insurers or large employers. They said they want to offer more of those rebates directly to patients when they buy the drugs, an upfront approach to the discounts favored by President Donald Trump's administration.

Benefit managers executives also said they can't make the details of their negotiations with drugmakers public because that would hurt their leverage for getting future discounts.

Senators have already grilled pharmaceutical leaders about prescription drug prices and heard testimony from people affected by the soaring cost of insulin for patients with diabetes. Members of the House of Representatives also are looking into drug costs.

Information for this article was contributed by Max Nisen of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 04/10/2019