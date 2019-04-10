FBI case, Beard top next season's stories

Virginia players celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virginia's redemption is complete.

The Cavaliers won the program's first national championship by beating Texas Tech in overtime on Monday night. That sends the Cavaliers into the offseason and the 2019-20 season as a champion trying to stay on top.

Here are some of the notable storylines that could affect which team hoists the trophy next season:

CORRUPTION CASE

The federal investigation into corruption within the sport lingers for the second consecutive offseason.

Four former assistant coaches charged in the fall of 2017 have entered guilty pleas. That includes former NBA player Chuck Person, who was an assistant for Auburn until his firing in September 2017. Another assistant -- Ira Bowman -- was suspended this season amid allegations made in a separate case that he was involved in a bribery scheme during his time at Penn.

There was also the March suspension of LSU Coach Will Wade for questions about his recruiting tactics, and uncertainty about Sean Miller's future at Arizona.

Changes adopted last summer allow for the NCAA to accept outside information in the course of rules investigations. NCAA President Mark Emmert said at the Final Four that the NCAA is in contact with federal prosecutors and is seeking "all of the findings that come out of those hearings and the material that's used in those trials."

ONE-AND-DONES

The NBA and its players have been working toward eliminating the "one-and-done" rule that sets a minimum age for entering the NBA Draft at 19, which prevents players from going straight from high school to the NBA. It's unclear when a change might take place.

BEARD'S WORK

No one expected Texas Tech to play all the way to the season's final night, not after losing most of its rotation from an Elite Eight run in 2018. But Coach Chris Beard, the former University of Arkansas at Little Rock head coach, retooled with a team that became a defensive terror while developing a go-to threat in sophomore Jarrett Culver.

Culver could decide to enter the NBA Draft, while graduate transfers Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens will departs. But Beard defied all expectations with a group picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 to become The Associated Press Men's Coach of the Year, and he could do it again.

"It's just a great opportunity to learn from and to get even tougher," Beard said of the Virginia loss.

RESTOCKED SPARTANS

Michigan State overcame significant injury trouble to beat No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed Duke and reach Tom Izzo's eighth Final Four. The Spartans could be fully stocked for a strong run in 2020 if a few NBA decisions go their way.

There's All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year guard Cassius Winston, along with forward Nick Ward, as possible draft entrants, though sophomore forward Xavier Tillman said he would "be back for sure." If they return, there could be plenty of talent along with senior Joshua Langford -- who was lost at midseason to injury -- and Aaron Henry, who showed promise as a freshman as Langford's replacement.

COACHING SHUFFLE

There are plenty of new names leading prominent programs. The list includes Buzz Williams leaving Virginia Tech for Texas A&M, leading Mike Young to depart from Wofford to take over the Hokies as a Virginia native who grew up only a few miles from Blacksburg. There's the return of Fred Hoiberg to the college level at Nebraska after a stint with the NBA's Chicago Bulls. Other changes include Eric Musselman leaving Nevada for the University of Arkansas, Nate Oats leaving Buffalo for Alabama and Mick Cronin going from Cincinnati to UCLA.

Among the more interesting moves: Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse is making his debut as a college coach at Vanderbilt.

Photo by AP/JEFF ROBERSON

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard argues a call during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan State, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Sports on 04/10/2019