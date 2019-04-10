Former central Arkansas sheriff's deputy charged with animal cruelty after shooting dog

CONWAY — A former sheriff’s deputy for Faulkner County has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Former Deputy Keenan Wallace was charged Tuesday in circuit court. Wallace was fired over the Jan. 4 shooting in a resident’s yard in Shiloh Estates near Conway.

Wallace is to appear May 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court. If convicted, he could face up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The dog, Reese’s, resembles a Chihuahua mix. It has been undergoing medical treatment since the shooting.

Jeff Phillips, the prosecuting attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit, was appointed to handle the case. Carol Crews, the 20th Judicial Circuit prosecutor, said she had a conflict.