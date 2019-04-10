House approves "sanctuary" ban, will head to governor's desk

House lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation that will allow the state to withhold funding from localities that adopt "sanctuary" policies, overcoming objections from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said the bill could lead to racial profiling.

The 71-24, mostly party-line, vote sent Senate Bill 411 to the governor's desk on the last day of the legislative session. It was not immediately clear if the governor planned to sign the bill into law.

Hutchinson, a Republican and attorney by trade, had requested the bill be amended as it went through a House committee earlier this week, but no such amendments were offered.

Democrats made another attempt on the House floor to delay any action over the bill by requesting that a fiscal impact statement be prepared to determine the cost of the legislation on cities and towns. The leader of a prominent immigrants-rights group in Northwest Arkansas has said that the law is unconstitutional, and that opponents will file lawsuits that could prove expensive for the city or localities.

There are no cities, towns or counties in Arkansas that are known to have adopted sanctuary policies.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.