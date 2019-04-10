• Robert Moore, 49, of El Paso, Texas, lost part of his left middle finger when he got into a road rage fight with Marco Gomez, 40, and an unidentified 17-year-old on a street in Sunland Park, N.M., where one of the two bit it off, police said.

• Will Connolly, 17, won't be charged for smacking an egg on the head of Australian Sen. Fraser Anning as Anning spoke in Melbourne blaming the New Zealand mosque massacre on Muslim immigration, and Anning won't be charged for punching the teen afterward, authorities said.

• James Cooper, 37, newly sworn into office as Oklahoma City's first openly gay city councilman, walked to City Hall flanked by Mayor David Holt; members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma; and dozens of people waving rainbow flags.

• Maria Terry, 47, pleaded guilty to federal charges that she used social media to intimidate or interfere with people seeking access to reproductive health services by threatening to "blow up" Planned Parenthood facilities and injure the staff in St. Louis, prosecutors said.

• Ryan Storts, 36, an Ohio man, was arrested on fleeing, reckless driving and other counts after, police say, he fled a traffic stop in Walthourville, Ga., by swerving into oncoming traffic, causing a crash that hurt two people and a state trooper, and then fleeing on foot while carrying his child.

• Bobby Jeter, a sheriff's lieutenant in Washington County, Ala., said three men were arrested for cutting the guy wires on a cellphone tower near McIntosh, knocking it down so they could cut it up and sell it as scrap.

• Justin Russell, 30, of Springfield, Mo., who pleaded guilty to several crimes, including burglary and robbery, stemming from a weeklong 2015 crime rampage that targeted women, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

• Tonya Peterson, 29, convicted of involuntary manslaughter after an 11-month-old girl drowned when she fell through a hole in an upstairs bedroom floor and into standing water and sewage in the basement of a Detroit home, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

• Matin Azizi-Yarand, 18, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Texas judge for soliciting capital murder and making a terroristic threat, plotting to shoot civilians and police at a Frisco mall in an Islamic State-inspired attack timed to coincide with Ramadan.

A Section on 04/10/2019