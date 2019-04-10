Sections
Lawmakers clear abortion-fund bill

The Senate gave final legislative approval to a bill that would prevent the state from consenting or expending funds to allow a woman in state custody to get an abortion.

House Bill 1856 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, wouldn't prevent women in state custody or under state guardianship from terminating a pregnancy, but it would bar the state from approving abortions or paying for any associated costs, such as transportation or follow-up medical costs.

The legislation passed the Senate 29-3, and it now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be signed into law.

The bill also would require state agencies to report to lawmakers the number of pregnancies terminated by women in state custody or guardianship.

-- Hunter Field

