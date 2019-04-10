Little Rock man charged with starting 34 fires along central Arkansas highways, police say

A Little Rock man is accused of sparking more than two dozen grass fires along central Arkansas roads and highways, tying up firefighters for hours and causing "uneasiness" in the community, officials said Wednesday.

The Bryant Police Department said officers arrested 47-year-old Daniel Cote on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly torched an area along Arkansas 5 near a local Walmart – one of 34 fires he's accused of starting over several months.

Authorities charged Cote with 34 counts of reckless burning, with each count carrying a six-year maximum prison sentence and fines up to $10,000.

“It caused a lot of uneasiness for the community,” Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan said, adding that his department noticed a trend of fires in recent months. “First responders having to go near busy highways can be dangerous.”

Police allege Cote started many of the fires close to each other along highways and roads.

Damages from the flames were minimal since the fires burned up mostly grass and didn't reach any buildings, Jordan said.

Still, he pointed to wear and tear on fire equipment, as well as other resources the agency used while responding to put out the fires, some of which grew to more than an acre in size.

“While we were doing that, we could have had a call for something else,” Jordan said.

Bryant police said investigators questioned Cote on Tuesday afternoon before booking him into the Saline County jail where he remained Wednesday ahead of a morning court hearing.

Court and jail records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.

Police still aren’t sure why Cote allegedly started the fires but believe the Little Rock man acted alone.

“Maybe it’s wanting to do something bigger, or the excitement of seeing the fire trucks responding, who knows?” said Bryant police Sgt. Todd Crowson. “At this point, I’m not really sure why he wanted to do those fires.”