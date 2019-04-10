LR police say man attacked officers

A Little Rock man who witnesses said was jumping in and out of traffic near University Avenue bit and scratched two police officers, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Michael Antonio Settles, 40, on Friday on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, public intoxication and two counts of second-degree battery, the report said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that Settles was "jumping in front of vehicles" near West Markham Street and University Avenue, the report said. After first responders took the man to UAMS Medical Center, the report said, Settles bit and scratched two UAMS police officers while he was getting treatment.

Settles was in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening with no bail set.

Metro on 04/10/2019