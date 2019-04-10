Man gets 30-year term in slaying

A Johnson County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Zachary Aaron Geels, 26, entered a negotiated plea of guilty Monday in Johnson County Circuit Court. His trial was scheduled for June.

Geels and three other men initially were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Vernice "Duwayne" Ledbetter, 29, who disappeared after a New Year's Eve bonfire in 2017.

Ledbetter's badly burned body was found Jan. 22, 2018, in a remote area north of Hagarville.

Last month, Brian Anthony White, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case, according to court filings. White was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Isaac Taylor Vaughn, 21, also has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case, said Bruce Wilson, deputy prosecuting attorney. Vaughn has yet to be sentenced.

The murder charge against Phillip Andrew Raible, 30, was dropped when he pleaded guilty last month to a charge of hindering apprehension.

Raible was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to an affidavit for Geels' arrest warrant, Ledbetter spoke to his wife by telephone Dec. 31, 2017, telling her that he was with White in a pickup "going up on the mountain to get more firewood."

But something changed at a bonfire shortly afterward. Vaughn told police that Geels "put Ledbetter on the ground," according to the affidavit.

"They took his phone and started going through it and found 'cop stuff,'" according to the court document.

Vaughn told police that Raible and Geels tied Ledbetter's hands together with wire.

They forced Ledbetter into the pickup and took him to another location, according to the affidavit.

"Vaughn said Ledbetter was 'pistol whipped' and that White walked up to him and shot Ledbetter five times," according to the affidavit.

White told police that Vaughn shot Ledbetter, according to the affidavit.

