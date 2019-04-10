Sections
Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on 'Jeopardy!'

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:32 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9. 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

CULVER CITY, Calif. — A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on Jeopardy! on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings on the trivia television game show.

The show says in a statement that James Holzhauer won $110,914 during the episode. The previous episode record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Tuesday's win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000. He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.

