McConnell: Time for budget talks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined by Sens. John Barrasso (from left), John Thune, Roy Blunt and Joni Ernst, speaks about budget talks Tuesday in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that it's time to kick off bipartisan talks on a new budget pact to fund federal agencies over the next two years.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters that he spoke with President Donald Trump last week and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday morning, and that both support trying to reach an agreement on a new spending pact for the Pentagon and domestic programs.

"We've agreed to put together, at the staff level, a group to begin discussing the possibility of reaching a two-year [spending] caps deal so we can move ahead hopefully with some kind of regular appropriations process," McConnell told reporters.

A new funding agreement is needed to prevent the return of spending cuts under the remnants of a failed 2011 budget and debt agreement. Trump has only reluctantly signed spending bills during his two years in office, and his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is a budget hawk who's signaling that the White House is taking a harder line this time around.

Trump's budget, submitted last month, would give a sharp increase to the Pentagon but would cut back domestic programs, a nonstarter for Democrats controlling the House. Any bipartisan agreement would renounce Trump's budget, which drew criticism from Democrats and Republicans when it was unveiled.

The administration gave a chilly reaction to the developments.

"Democrats aren't even writing a budget and are pushing for a reckless 'caps deal' that would cost taxpayers over $2 trillion and explode deficits," said a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions have been private. "We've made clear to Congress that type of a wasteful spending is unacceptable."

Meanwhile, opposition by liberal Democrats on a separate budget measure backed by Pelosi, D-Calif., and other House party leaders led the leadership to cancel a vote on it that had been tentatively scheduled for today. That proposal would have increased spending for the Pentagon and domestic agencies. The increases would ease the way for this year's round of annual congressional spending bills this spring.

Progressives said the leadership-backed plan didn't contain enough money for liberal priorities. They're pushing for significantly higher spending for domestic programs, saying the Pentagon budget is bloated while domestic programs are being shortchanged.

"For me the big issue is freezing defense spending," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. "I don't think this is an issue of divided government. This is an issue of a divided Democratic caucus on issues of defense spending. Let's go on the record and vote on whether we should be increasing defense spending or not."

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., the ranking member on the House Budget Committee, said divisions within the Democratic Party are complicating efforts to deal with basic budgetary matters.

"House Democrats' disarray continues," the lawmaker from Rogers said in a written statement. "After negotiating a caps deal with themselves and narrowly approving it through our Committee, House Democrats had to throw in the towel on a bill that addresses only a small part of the budget. The result is another embarrassing failure to govern."

Information for this article was contributed by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 04/10/2019