Meeting-taping bill falls short

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday voted against a proposal to require audio or video recording of all open, public meetings.

House Bill 1928 by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, would require all public bodies to record their meetings, with exceptions for volunteer fire departments and executive sessions, and store those recordings for at least one year.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville, spoke against the bill, saying that he supported the recording of meetings but he was concerned about a violation of the provision being a misdemeanor.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, the bill's Senate sponsor, noted that the Senate this year began livestreaming its proceedings, and she added that senators often mentioned the merits of government transparency.

"I would hate to send a message to the public that we don't agree recording meetings of a public body is good government," she said.

Needing 18 votes, the bill failed 16-0 with 18 senators not voting.

-- Hunter Field