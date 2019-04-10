Motor sports schedules

SCHEDULES
Formula One
SUNDAY Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing
April 28 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
May 12 Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
May 26 Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June 9 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 23 French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
June 30 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 14 British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England
July 28 German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
Aug. 4 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
Sept. 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 8 Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 22 Singapore Grand Prix
Sept. 29 Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
Oct. 27 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 3 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
Nov. 17 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo
Dec. 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE
IndyCar
SUNDAY Grand Prix of Long Beach
May 11 IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis
May 26 Indianapolis 500
June 1 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 2 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 8 DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas
June 23 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 14 Honda Indy Toronto
July 20 Iowa Corn 300, Newton
July 28 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 18 ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 24 Bommarito Auto Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 1 Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 22 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
