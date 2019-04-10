Sections
Motor sports schedules

SCHEDULES

Formula One

SUNDAY Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing

April 28 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

May 12 Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

May 26 Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 9 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 23 French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

June 30 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 14 British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

July 28 German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

Aug. 4 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Sept. 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 8 Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 22 Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

IndyCar

SUNDAY Grand Prix of Long Beach

May 11 IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis

May 26 Indianapolis 500

June 1 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 Bommarito Auto Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Motor sports schedules

