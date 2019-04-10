• Music icon Bob Dylan is set to help open a whiskey distillery in Nashville, Tenn., in the fall of 2020 under the brand Heaven's Door. The downtown distillery is being opened in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of his Nashville Skyline album. A news release said Heaven's Door Spirits will transform the 160-year-old Elm Street Church into the Heaven's Door Distillery and Center for the Arts, featuring the distillery, a whiskey library, a restaurant and a 360-seat live performance venue. It will also feature Dylan's paintings and metalwork sculptures. The group unveiled the opening date and some facility details Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of the release of Dylan's ninth album.

• Music superstar Taylor Swift says the efforts of a Tennessee gay-rights advocacy group to fight a handful of contentious bills moving inside the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly inspired her to make a donation. According to the Tennessee Equality Project, Swift donated $113,000 to the organization on Monday. The group posted online a handwritten letter from Swift, who cited a recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders who oppose a series of bills they say target lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. Swift praised the religious leaders for giving all people a place to worship and for "standing up against the 'Slate of Hate' in our state legislature." The bills include allowing adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples and preventing government agencies from considering a business's nondiscrimination policies when selecting a contract.

• Kirill Serebrennikov, an acclaimed Russian theater and film director, has been freed from house arrest, a major development in the case that has drawn international attention. The Moscow City Court on Monday overturned a district court's decision to extend Serebrennikov's house arrest and ordered him freed on his own recognizance until his trial. Serebrennikov has been detained since August 2017 on charges of embezzling about $2 million of state funding for a theater project. He has denied any wrongdoing, and many in Russia saw the charges as punishment for his anti-establishment views. Serebrennikov's productions ranging from drama to opera and movies have been criticized in conservative circles, and his arrest raised fears of a return to Soviet-style censorship. Speaking to reporters after the court's verdict, Serebrennikov said he would push for his acquittal. "I would only be happy when this nightmare ends completely and we prove our innocence," he said. Serebrennikov added that he would quickly return to work at his Gogol Center theater. "It's going to be difficult psychologically, but we have so much work to do."

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo by AP/PAVEL GOLOVKIN

Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov speaks to the media after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 8, 2019. Moscow City Court released Serebrennikov from the house arrest on his own recognizance.

A Section on 04/10/2019