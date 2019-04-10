NLR emergency services give performance awards

The North Little Rock Police, Fire and Emergency Services departments presented awards Tuesday to recognize outstanding performance.

The honorees -- who were recognized at a ceremony at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock -- were:

Police awards

Recognition for medical assist with tourniquet or Naloxone

• Sgt. Matt Anderson.

• Officer Blake Barnes.

• Officer Rick Beaston.

• Officer Michael Bowen.

• Officer Justin Cross.

• Officer Christopher Henderson.

• Officer Joseph Madison.

• Officer Bruce Moyster.

• Officer Matthew Roebuck.

• Officer Jon Schwulst.

• Officer Michael Stanley.

• Officer Cody Stroud.

Leadership awards

• Officer Justin Cross.

• Capt. Tracy Roulston.

Merit awards

• Jackie Carrington, volunteer.

Lifesaving awards

• Officer Tyler Grant.

• Officer Jhailan Rathey.

• Officer Julia Redditt.

• Officer Yancy Wade Tollett.

Achievement award

• Judy Prince, Police Department payroll clerk.

Teen Court volunteer of the year award

• Officer Sam Montgomery.

Team achievement award

North Little Rock Police Department Training Division

• Sgt. Larry Behnke.

• Officer Greg Blankenship.

• Lt. Dana Bowers.

• Officer Robert Cupps.

• Officer Vincent Thornton.

Chief's award

• Sgt. Larry Dancy.

Fire awards

Firefighter of the year

• Capt. Edwin Faubion

Emergency medical firefighter of the year (EMT or paramedic)

• Capt. Jeff Combs.

Fire officer of the year (lieutenant or captain)

• Lt. Dustin Free.

Fire service educator of the year

• Lt. Brian Poe.

Apprenticeship firefighter of the year

• Firefighter Charlie Tull.

Fire service support staff award

• Peggy Borel.

Lifesaving awards

• Lt. Richard Hargrove.

• Firefighter Matthew Hunt.

• Capt. James Kolb.

Unit citation award

"A" Crew on Nov. 11, 2018 -- multiple units

• Battalion 1.

• Rescue 1.

• Engine 1.

• Truck 1.

• Engine 2.

• Safety 1.

• Engine 7.

Individual citation

• Fire Marshal Chief John Pflasterer.

Fire chief's award

• Capt. David Wilson.

North Little Rock emergency services awards

Merit award

• Public Safety Dispatcher Erica King.

Officer Justin Cross of the North Little Rock Police Department looks at the leadership medal he received Tuesday from the department.

