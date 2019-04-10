Sections
NLR emergency services give performance awards

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:50 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Capt. Edwin Faubion of the North Little Rock Fire Department playfully acknowledges applause after he was named firefighter of the year by the department during a ceremony Tuesday at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock. Local television personality Bob Clausen (rear) served as emcee at the event. - Photo by John Sykes Jr.

The North Little Rock Police, Fire and Emergency Services departments presented awards Tuesday to recognize outstanding performance.

The honorees -- who were recognized at a ceremony at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock -- were:

Police awards

Recognition for medical assist with tourniquet or Naloxone

• Sgt. Matt Anderson.

• Officer Blake Barnes.

• Officer Rick Beaston.

• Officer Michael Bowen.

• Officer Justin Cross.

• Officer Christopher Henderson.

• Officer Joseph Madison.

• Officer Bruce Moyster.

• Officer Matthew Roebuck.

• Officer Jon Schwulst.

• Officer Michael Stanley.

• Officer Cody Stroud.

Leadership awards

• Officer Justin Cross.

• Capt. Tracy Roulston.

Merit awards

• Jackie Carrington, volunteer.

Lifesaving awards

• Officer Tyler Grant.

• Officer Jhailan Rathey.

• Officer Julia Redditt.

• Officer Yancy Wade Tollett.

Achievement award

• Judy Prince, Police Department payroll clerk.

Teen Court volunteer of the year award

• Officer Sam Montgomery.

Team achievement award

North Little Rock Police Department Training Division

• Sgt. Larry Behnke.

• Officer Greg Blankenship.

• Lt. Dana Bowers.

• Officer Robert Cupps.

• Officer Vincent Thornton.

Chief's award

• Sgt. Larry Dancy.

Fire awards

Firefighter of the year

• Capt. Edwin Faubion

Emergency medical firefighter of the year (EMT or paramedic)

• Capt. Jeff Combs.

Fire officer of the year (lieutenant or captain)

• Lt. Dustin Free.

Fire service educator of the year

• Lt. Brian Poe.

Apprenticeship firefighter of the year

• Firefighter Charlie Tull.

Fire service support staff award

• Peggy Borel.

Lifesaving awards

• Lt. Richard Hargrove.

• Firefighter Matthew Hunt.

• Capt. James Kolb.

Unit citation award

"A" Crew on Nov. 11, 2018 -- multiple units

• Battalion 1.

• Rescue 1.

• Engine 1.

• Truck 1.

• Engine 2.

• Safety 1.

• Engine 7.

Individual citation

• Fire Marshal Chief John Pflasterer.

Fire chief's award

• Capt. David Wilson.

North Little Rock emergency services awards

Merit award

• Public Safety Dispatcher Erica King.

Photo by John Sykes Jr.
Officer Justin Cross of the North Little Rock Police Department looks at the leadership medal he received Tuesday from the department.

Metro on 04/10/2019

Print Headline: NLR emergency services give performance awards

