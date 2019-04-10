NLR emergency services give performance awards

The North Little Rock Police, Fire and Emergency Services departments presented awards Tuesday to recognize outstanding performance.
The honorees -- who were recognized at a ceremony at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock -- were:
Police awards
Recognition for medical assist with tourniquet or Naloxone
• Sgt. Matt Anderson.
• Officer Blake Barnes.
• Officer Rick Beaston.
• Officer Michael Bowen.
• Officer Justin Cross.
• Officer Christopher Henderson.
• Officer Joseph Madison.
• Officer Bruce Moyster.
• Officer Matthew Roebuck.
• Officer Jon Schwulst.
• Officer Michael Stanley.
• Officer Cody Stroud.
Leadership awards
• Officer Justin Cross.
• Capt. Tracy Roulston.
Merit awards
• Jackie Carrington, volunteer.
Lifesaving awards
• Officer Tyler Grant.
• Officer Jhailan Rathey.
• Officer Julia Redditt.
• Officer Yancy Wade Tollett.
Achievement award
• Judy Prince, Police Department payroll clerk.
Teen Court volunteer of the year award
• Officer Sam Montgomery.
Team achievement award
North Little Rock Police Department Training Division
• Sgt. Larry Behnke.
• Officer Greg Blankenship.
• Lt. Dana Bowers.
• Officer Robert Cupps.
• Officer Vincent Thornton.
Chief's award
• Sgt. Larry Dancy.
Fire awards
Firefighter of the year
• Capt. Edwin Faubion
Emergency medical firefighter of the year (EMT or paramedic)
• Capt. Jeff Combs.
Fire officer of the year (lieutenant or captain)
• Lt. Dustin Free.
Fire service educator of the year
• Lt. Brian Poe.
Apprenticeship firefighter of the year
• Firefighter Charlie Tull.
Fire service support staff award
• Peggy Borel.
Lifesaving awards
• Lt. Richard Hargrove.
• Firefighter Matthew Hunt.
• Capt. James Kolb.
Unit citation award
"A" Crew on Nov. 11, 2018 -- multiple units
• Battalion 1.
• Rescue 1.
• Engine 1.
• Truck 1.
• Engine 2.
• Safety 1.
• Engine 7.
Individual citation
• Fire Marshal Chief John Pflasterer.
Fire chief's award
• Capt. David Wilson.
North Little Rock emergency services awards
Merit award
• Public Safety Dispatcher Erica King.
Officer Justin Cross of the North Little Rock Police Department looks at the leadership medal he received Tuesday from the department.
Metro on 04/10/2019
Print Headline: NLR emergency services give performance awards
