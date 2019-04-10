REDS-PIRATES

Suspensions handed down

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh pitcher Chris Archer has been suspended for five games, Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig for two and Reds Manager David Bell for one for their roles in a bench-clearing fracas last weekend.

The commissioner’s office said Tuesday that Archer has appealed his penalty and will play pending a decision. Puig and Bell were to serve their discipline starting Tuesday.

Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre also fined all three for their behavior Sunday.

Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich stood in the batter’s box to admire his long home run in the second inning, and two innings later Archer threw his first pitch behind the waist of Dietrich. Plate umpire Jeff Kellogg warned both benches and Bell jogged from the dugout to the infield, arguing Archer should have been ejected.

Benches and bullpens emptied, and an enraged Puig barreled into a bunch of Pirates. Archer maintained he missed his location while trying to throw an inside pitch.

CUBS

Lester to miss 1-2 starts

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will likely miss one or two starts because of a

left hamstring injury.

Manager Joe Maddon told WSCR-AM on Tuesday that Lester “of course” will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday and might miss a second outing.

Lester was hurt running the bases during a six-run second inning against Pittsburgh on Monday. He hit an RBI double, and the hamstring tightened when he scored from second on Ben Zobrist’s single.

Lester allowed consecutive singles in the third before Maddon replaced him with Brad Brach, and the Cubs’ beleaguered bullpen shut down the Pirates in a 10-0 victory.

Lester was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. Tyler Chatwood could fill in against Los Angeles.

DODGERS

Ryu placed on injured list

ST. LOUIS — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left groin.

The same injury sidelined Ryu for more than half of last season, but he said Monday night that this injury did not feel as serious. Ryu left with two outs in the second inning of a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ryu did not undergo an MRI and that Ryu “did feel a little better” on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old left-hander hurt his groin last May 2 and did not return to the Dodgers until Aug. 15. At the time of last year’s injury, Ryu said he previously injured the groin in May 2016.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander J.T. Chargois to take Ryu’s place on the roster.

YANKEES

Severino out six weeks

HOUSTON — New York Yankees ace Luis Severino has a Grade 2 lat strain and will stop throwing for six weeks.

Severino has been out since he was scratched from what would have been his first spring training appearance with right shoulder inflammation. He returned to New York for tests when he wasn’t feeling great and the new injury was diagnosed on Tuesday.

The right-hander played long toss on Saturday and felt fine but manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he “didn’t feel as great” after playing catch, which led to the decision to send him for more testing.

BRAVES

Return close for Foltynewicz

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz could return to the Braves’ rotation as soon as this weekend.

Foltynewicz pitched 3 2/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He allowed two runs and four hits.

Unless he suffers a setback, Foltynewicz could start Sunday night against the New York Mets. He opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow bone spur.

Foltynewicz says all of his pitches were working and everything went well.

He threw 43 of his 61 pitches for strikes. The Braves had wanted him to throw about 75 pitches, but there was a 43-minute rain delay in the second inning.

Foltynewicz, a first-time All-Star last year, pitched five scoreless innings in his first rehab start. He went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA last year, reaching career highs with 202 strikeouts and 183 innings.