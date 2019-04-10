State Capitol news in brief

Panel backs bill on license notice

A bill that would change the delivery method for notifying a person that his or her driver's license was suspended for violating the law on intoxicated driving was recommended for approval Tuesday by a legislative committee.

Senate Bill 657, by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, would allow for the Department of Finance and Administration to send a notice by first-class mail instead of certified mail. Certified mail requires a signature and returns a green postcard to the sender as verification that it was received.

A first-class letter is delivered directly to the recipient's mailbox.

The change would save the state about $6,000 a year, Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, told the House Committee on Public Transportation as he presented the bill.

The bill sparked numerous questions from the committee about the legal ramifications of not sending the letter by certified mail and questions of how the driver would know about the suspension without the written notification.

Marla McHughes, an administrator with the finance department, explained that the driver is notified at the time of the citation and arrest that his license is suspended. The notifications go out only when the officer fails to check a box on the citation saying that the driver's license is suspended. The law enforcement officer is also required by law to seize the license or permit upon arrest for intoxicated driving.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Service-pet fraud legislation OK'd

House lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation to levy fines on people who misrepresent regular pets as service animals to get special treatment.

House Bill 654, by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, already passed the Senate. The House vote sent the bill to the governor.

Anyone violating the proposed law would be subject to a $250 fine.

-- John Moritz

Rx-manager bill goes to governor

A bill tightening restrictions on companies that pay prescription drug claims for health plans was on its way to Gov. Asa Hutchinson after passing 93-0 in the House on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 520, sponsored by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, builds on rules for pharmacy benefit managers enacted during a special session last year.

The House sponsor, Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, said it would address a "loophole" in the current law by prohibiting certain types of payment reductions to pharmacies known as "clawbacks."

The bill also prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from earning profits by charging health plans more than the companies pay pharmacies for the same drugs.

It also requires the companies to report to the state insurance commissioner on the rebates they receive from drug companies.

The bill also clarifies that pharmacy benefits managers hired by Medicaid managed care companies, which on March 1 took over providing health benefits to Medicaid recipients with significant mental illness or developmental disabilities, are subject to state Insurance Department regulation.

Restrictions in the bill don't apply to pharmacy benefit managers hired by employer-funded health plans regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Senate unanimously passed SB520 last week. On Tuesday, three House members voted "present" and four didn't vote. Hutchinson plans to sign the bill, spokesman J.R. Davis said.

-- Andy Davis

School-lobbying restrictions killed

A House committee voted down a bill Tuesday that would've barred the use of public school funds for lobbying.

Senate Bill 452 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, targeted the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and the Arkansas School Boards Association.

It would've prevented those organizations from expending any public funds on lobbying efforts. Many school districts pay for their board members or administrators to be members of the groups.

In addition to those two groups, several other educational professional organizations spoke against the bill, arguing they too would be adversely affected.

Each cited the ambiguity of "indirect lobbying," a term used in the legislation.

Davis said the bill would ensure that public school funds are spent on students and educational purposes instead of "paying the salaries of lobbyists in Little Rock."

-- Hunter Field

Meeting-taping bill falls short

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday voted against a proposal to require audio or video recording of all open, public meetings.

House Bill 1928 by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, would require all public bodies to record their meetings, with exceptions for volunteer fire departments and executive sessions, and store those recordings for at least one year.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville, spoke against the bill, saying that he supported the recording of meetings but he was concerned about a violation of the provision being a misdemeanor.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, the bill's Senate sponsor, noted that the Senate this year began livestreaming its proceedings, and she added that senators often mentioned the merits of government transparency.

"I would hate to send a message to the public that we don't agree recording meetings of a public body is good government," she said.

Needing 18 votes, the bill failed 16-0 with 18 senators not voting.

-- Hunter Field

Senators reject canvassing rules

A bill to more stringently regulate paid signature gatherers in Arkansas failed for the second time in the Senate in as many days.

Senate Bill 463 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, would require paid canvassers to obtain a license from the secretary of state contingent upon passing a test. Johnson said the licenses would cost each canvasser about $200.

The bill would also require canvassing companies to reimburse the secretary of state for the cost of verifying signatures submitted on a particular petition.

Johnson said the proposal was a response to dishonest paid canvassing efforts to get several initiatives on the ballot in recent years.

Opponents cautioned that the proposal was unconstitutional and would place an undue burden on signature gatherers who are simply trying to make a living.

-- Hunter Field

Lawmakers clear abortion-fund bill

The Senate gave final legislative approval to a bill that would prevent the state from consenting or expending funds to allow a woman in state custody to get an abortion.

House Bill 1856 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, wouldn't prevent women in state custody or under state guardianship from terminating a pregnancy, but it would bar the state from approving abortions or paying for any associated costs, such as transportation or follow-up medical costs.

The legislation passed the Senate 29-3, and it now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be signed into law.

The bill also would require state agencies to report to lawmakers the number of pregnancies terminated by women in state custody or guardianship.

-- Hunter Field

