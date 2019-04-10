Police: Rollover crash ejects, kills Arkansas man

A Van Buren County man was killed in an early morning crash Wednesday when his vehicle veered off a highway and ejected him, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened as Shane Moore, 38, of Clinton drove east on Arkansas 92 before 2:30 a.m. near Springfield, a town just over 50 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Officials said Moore’s 2006 Mercury went off the road as he was going around a curve, striking a culvert.

Moore suffered fatal injuries as the vehicle overturned and ejected him.

The report noted clear weather and roads at the time of the single-vehicle crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 109 people were killed in fatal wrecks along Arkansas roads so far this year, including at least a dozen so far in April.