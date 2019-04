Regional motor sports results

STATE/REGIONAL RESULTS

Batesville Motor Speedway

LOCUST GROVE -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from Batesville Motor Speedway:

IMCA MODIFIED 1, Wendell Wallace; 2, Drew Armstrong; 3, Chad Mallett; 4, Clay Norris; 5, J.T. Goodson.

STREET STOCK 1, Peyton Taylor; 2, Kris Lloyd; 3, Tony Anglin; 4, Jared Hays; 5, Tommy New.

HOBBY STOCK 1, Tim Brooks; 2 Stephen Morrow; 3, Jason Goodman; 4, Toby Finster; 5, Terry Brooks.

FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE 1, Curtis Hess; 2, Tyson Holt; 3, Quincy Brooks; 4, Roger Wilson; 5, Tommy Epps.

Lucas Oil Series

Saturday

CHATSWORTH, Ga. -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at North Georgia Speedway:

Joanthan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga., $13,100 Don O'Neal. Martinsville, Ind., $6,300 Josh Richardson, Shinnston, W.Va., $4,300 Devin Moran, Dresden, Ohio, $3,550 Earl Pearson Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., $3,050 Hudson O'Neal, Martinsville, Ind., $2,500 Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, $2,200 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y., $2,000 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, Texas, $1,900 Will Roland, Jasper, Ga., $1,100

Lap leaders -- David Payne 1-19, Davenport 20-50. Top qualifier -- Payne, 12.236 sesconds (96.990 mph). Heat winners -- Richards, Dale McDowell, Payne, Davenport. B-Main winners -- Jason Jameson, Stormy Scott.

Friday

SEYMOUR, Tenn. -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at 411 Motor Speedway:

Ross Bailes, Clover, S.C., $12,000 Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, Ga., $5,500 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn., $4,300 Jonathan Davenport, Blairsvile, Ga., $3,850 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, Ga., $2,250 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, Fla., $2,500 Ryan King, Seymour, Tenn., $1,500 Josh Richards, Shinnston, W.Va., $2,100 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, Texas, $2,000 Earl Pearson Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., $1,900

Others

16.Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, $1,000

Lap leaders -- Bailes 1-40. Top qualifier -- King, 13.348 seconds (101.139 mph). Heat winners -- Bailes, Richards, McDowell, Owens. B-Main winner -- Cory Hedgecock.

