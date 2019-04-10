Sections
Remains found at Searcy school

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:49 a.m. 0comments

Searcy police were notified Tuesday afternoon of the discovery of human remains on the campus of a high school, according to a news release from the department.

Officers arrived to the scene and located the remains in a wooded area, south of the Riverview High School building in Searcy.

It appears that the remains have been there for years, the release states.

The remains will be sent the state Crime Laboratory.

Metro on 04/10/2019

Print Headline: Remains found at Searcy school

