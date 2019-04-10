Sections
Robber snatches woman's purse outside Little Rock Target, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:19 a.m. 1comment

A robber snatched a 71-year-old woman’s purse and fled as she walked out of a Little Rock Target Tuesday evening, police said.

Little Rock police said the robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. outside the Target at 420 S. University Ave.

According to the police report, the robber approached the woman and took her purse as the victim was walking out of the store.

The woman declined medical attention after the robber fled behind the store, the report said. Officers searched the area but didn’t find him.

The report lists a large black purse as being stolen.

Investigators said there was surveillance video of the robbery but made no arrests at the time of the report.

