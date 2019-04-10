School-lobbying restrictions killed

A House committee voted down a bill Tuesday that would've barred the use of public school funds for lobbying.

Senate Bill 452 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, targeted the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and the Arkansas School Boards Association.

It would've prevented those organizations from expending any public funds on lobbying efforts. Many school districts pay for their board members or administrators to be members of the groups.

In addition to those two groups, several other educational professional organizations spoke against the bill, arguing they too would be adversely affected.

Each cited the ambiguity of "indirect lobbying," a term used in the legislation.

Davis said the bill would ensure that public school funds are spent on students and educational purposes instead of "paying the salaries of lobbyists in Little Rock."

-- Hunter Field