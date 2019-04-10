Senators reject canvassing rules

A bill to more stringently regulate paid signature gatherers in Arkansas failed for the second time in the Senate in as many days.

Senate Bill 463 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, would require paid canvassers to obtain a license from the secretary of state contingent upon passing a test. Johnson said the licenses would cost each canvasser about $200.

The bill would also require canvassing companies to reimburse the secretary of state for the cost of verifying signatures submitted on a particular petition.

Johnson said the proposal was a response to dishonest paid canvassing efforts to get several initiatives on the ballot in recent years.

Opponents cautioned that the proposal was unconstitutional and would place an undue burden on signature gatherers who are simply trying to make a living.

-- Hunter Field