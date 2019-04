House lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation to levy fines on people who misrepresent regular pets as service animals to get special treatment.

House Bill 654, by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, already passed the Senate. The House vote sent the bill to the governor.

Anyone violating the proposed law would be subject to a $250 fine.

-- John Moritz

