Soto's three-run HR in 10th caps Nationals' rally

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Nationals won 10-6 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA -- Juan Soto took a mighty swing and the ball soared over nearly everything.

The 20-year-old slugger hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Brian Dozier and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive singles off Jose Alvarez (0-1) to start the 10th, and Soto followed with a towering shot over the right-field foul pole. A video review upheld the fair call.

"When I hit it, just see it fly," Soto said. "They pitched me away, away. I had to be patient, wait for the miss."

Bryce Harper crushed a three-run home run off former Nationals teammate Stephen Strasburg, but Victor Robles tied it at 6-6 on a solo shot off Edubray Ramos with two outs and two strikes in the ninth.

Ramos hadn't pitched in six days and has one career save, but Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler brought him in to protect a one-run lead. David Robertson and Pat Neshek weren't available.

"Would we have liked a full bullpen? Absolutely," Kapler said. "But we had a few guys down who we had used regularly."

Aaron Nola took a four-run lead into the seventh before giving up a two-run home run to Yan Gomes and a solo shot to pinch-hitter Howie Kendrick.

Nola, who finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting last year, gave up 5 runs -- 4 earned -- and 7 hits in 6⅓ innings. He has a 6.46 ERA after three starts.

Sean Doolittle (3-0) got five outs for the win, and Washington's struggling bullpen came through with six scoreless innings from four relievers.

"I'm proud of them," Manager Dave Martinez said.

Strasburg allowed 6 runs and 6 hits in 4 innings. He was 5-0 with a 1.58 ERA over 10 career starts in Philadelphia before getting roughed up.

Maikel Franco tied it at 1-1 in the third with his fourth home run, all batting out of the eighth spot in the lineup. He hit in the middle of the order most of his career until this season.

Strasburg then lost control of the strike zone. He walked Nola and Jean Segura before throwing three consecutive changeups in the same spot to Harper. The slugger missed one, fouled one and then blasted his fourth home run to left-center.

Segura lined a two-run triple to right to extend the lead to 6-1 in the fourth.

CARDINALS 4, DODGERS 0 Yadier Molina drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt homered and host St. Louis beat Los Angeles while overcoming an embarrassing play by outfielder Marcell Ozuna. St. Louis already had a 4-0 lead when Kike Hernández led off the eighth with a drive to left. Ozuna went back and climbed up the wall, but he misjudged the ball and tumbled onto the warning track as he tried to make the play. Hernandez's drive bounced over for a ground-rule double, but Mike Mayers and Andrew Miller managed to escape the threat.

REDS 14, MARLINS 0 Matt Kemp started Cincinnati's spree of three consecutive home runs, Luis Castillo dominated, and host Cincinnati snapped its eight-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins.

BRAVES 7, ROCKIES 1 Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered, leading Max Fried and visiting Atlanta past Colorado. Fried took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and carried that momentum into Denver. The left-hander allowed an unearned run and five hits in six innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 5 Chris Sale let a Toronto runner steal home, Mookie Betts fanned with two on for the final out, and host Boston stumbled again, losing to Toronto.

ASTROS 6, YANKEES 3 Jose Altuve hit his 100th home run, and George Springer's two-run double in the eighth inning helped host Houston to its third consecutive comeback victory over New York.

ATHLETICS 13, ORIOLES 2 Jurickson Profar got four hits, including a home run, and drove in a career-high five runs, leading Brett Anderson and visiting Oakland over Baltimore to end a four-game losing streak.

RAYS 10, WHITE SOX 5 Austin Meadows homered and set a career high with four hits, Avisail Garcia connected against his former team, and visiting Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 3 Dee Gordon got three hits and drove in two runs as visiting Seattle enhanced baseball's best record with a victory over Kansas City.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 2 Corey Kluber earned his first victory of the season in his third start, powered by four Cleveland home runs that sent visiting Cleveland over Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 14, METS 8 Jacob deGrom's record-tying streak of quality starts ended at 26 when he allowed two home runs to Mitch Garver and one to Eddie Rosario in a victory by host Minnesota over New York.

