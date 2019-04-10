Travelers rally to knock off Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Dom Thompson-Williams delivered an RBI double in the ninth inning to score the winning run in the Arkansas Travelers' 4-3 comeback victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark.

The Travelers scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game before Thompson-Williams drove in Evan White, who had two doubles Tuesday, in the ninth. All of the Travs' other runs came with two outs in the seventh inning on White's RBI double, a fielding error by Naturals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, and Chris Mariscal's RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Naturals reliever Andrew Beckwith blew the save opportunity, giving up three hits and a walk before being pulled with two outs.

The Naturals had a chance to tie the game in the ninth after Travis Jones advanced to third base with one out, but reliever Art Warren struck out Kort Peterson and got Xavier Hernandez to fly out to center to end the game.

Conner Greene threw six scoreless innings for the Naturals, working out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fifth inning.

Donnie Walton led the Travs with three hits while also scoring a run.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI NW ARK AB R H BI

Fraley, rf 5 0 1 0 Heath, cf 4 0 0 0

White, 1b 5 2 2 1 Lee, lf 4 0 1 1

Tp-Wllms, dh 4 0 1 1 Duenez, dh 4 0 0 0

Taylor, lf 5 0 0 0 Rivera, 3b 4 1 0 0

Mariscal, 2b 4 0 0 1 Cancel, 2b 4 1 2 0

Cowan, 3b 3 0 0 0 Jones, 1b 1 0 0 0

DeCarlo, c 3 0 0 0 Fthrstn, ss 4 0 1 1

Walton, ss 4 1 3 0 Peterson, rf 4 1 1 1

Knapp, cf 3 1 1 0 Fernandez, c 3 0 0 0

Viloria, ph 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 36 4 8 3 totals 33 3 5 3

Arkansas 000 000 301 -- 4 8 2

NW Arkansas 001 200 000 -- 3 5 2

E -- Walton, Greene. LOB -- Arkansas 10, NW Arkansas 6. 2B -- Thompson-Williams, White 2, Peterson. SB -- Thompson-Williams, Lee, Jones.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn 32/3 4 3 2 1 6

Gillies 21/3 1 0 0 0 3

Markel W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 6

Warren S, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1

NW ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Greene 6 3 0 0 2 8

Beckwith 2/3 3 3 1 1 0

Marte L, 0-1 21/3 2 1 1 0 3

WP -- Gillies. HBP -- by Beckwith (Mariscal), by Greene (Cowan), by Dunn (Jones). Umpires -- Home: Carroll; First: Gorman; Third: Olson. Time -- 2:58. Attendance -- 3,583.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KYNG-AM, 1590, in Fayetteville

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Ricardo Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA); Naturals: RHP Jace Vines (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SHORT HOPS Sanchez pitched in the Travs' season-opening victory at Tulsa, allowing 4 hits with 5 strikeouts over 52/3 innings. Vines earned a no decision in the Naturals' season-opening victory over Springfield, in which 5 hits with 5 strikoeuts and 2 walks in 4 innings.

TRAVELERS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 04/10/2019