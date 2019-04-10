U.N. envoy shelves peace talks as Libya violence escalates

BENGHAZI, Libya -- The United Nations' envoy to Libya said Tuesday that it would be impossible to hold next week's planned peace conference amid ongoing fighting between rival militias for control of the capital, Tripoli.

Ghassan Salame promised to "work day and night" to de-escalate the violence. He said in a statement that the U.N. intends to convene the conference as soon as conditions permit but that it would be impossible to hold the talks "to the backdrop of artillery shelling and air raids."

The U.N. has been unable to halt the advance on Tripoli by Khalifa Hifter, a military commander based in the country's east. The push began last week and has killed 51 people, including combatants and civilians. The capital is controlled by militias based in the country's west, which support the U.N.-backed government based there.

Salame said the days of deadly clashes had squandered a "historic opportunity" for Libyans. A national conference set for mid-April was to pave the way for elections and the unification of the country's ruling administrations.

Fighting for the capital has instead threatened to plunge the North African nation deeper into chaos and ignite civil war on the scale of a 2011 NATO-supported uprising that devolved into a conflict that killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

In a video filmed by the A24 News Agency, young men in mismatched garb fired machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades while forcing the retreat of armored vehicles in a town called Ain Zara, about 9 miles southeast of Tripoli.

On Monday, Tripoli's only functioning airport was closed after being hit by an airstrike, which Hifter's forces acknowledged having launched. The Mitiga airport is about 5 miles east of the city center.

The U.N. said the recent fighting has displaced about 3,400 people and blocked emergency services from reaching casualties and civilians.

In New York, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned that combat in Tripoli was also taking a toll on refugees and migrants held in detention centers. He said U.N. workers "braving the bullets, literally, have evacuated 150 refugees from a detention center" and moved them to another center in the capital.

Speaking to the Security Council and journalists Tuesday, Grandi said both Libyans and refugees are at risk of becoming displaced if the fighting continues. Many Libyans fled west to neighboring Tunisia during the 2011 war.

In a sign that the Islamic State could be making a comeback elsewhere in the country, an attack in a small town in central Libya killed at least three people, including the mayor. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in the town of al-Fuqaha, south of the coastal city of Sirte, a former Islamic State bastion.

A resident of the town, Rabie al-Zidani, said the mayor and two security officials were beheaded. A lawmaker, Ismail al-Sharif, confirmed the three deaths and said militants had torched several houses.

The Islamic State, which had previously attacked the town in October, said in an online statement that the strike was in "revenge for the blessed Levant Waliya." This was an apparent reference to the defeat of the militant group in its final stronghold in Syria last month by the United States' local allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The jihadi group said militants stormed the houses of the "apostates," in reference to local municipal and security officials, and killed them, burned their homes and briefly seized control of the town. The militants withdrew after taking captives.

After ruling Sirte for nearly a year, the Islamic State was defeated in Libya in 2016 by a U.S.-backed operation.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/10/2019