Girls play in a yeshiva schoolyard Tuesday in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood, where an outbreak of measles is centered.

NYC orders vaccines in measles-hit area

NEW YORK -- New York City declared a public-health emergency Tuesday over a measles outbreak centered in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and ordered mandatory vaccinations in the neighborhood.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the unusual order during what he said was a measles crisis in Brooklyn's Williamsburg section, where more than 250 people have gotten measles since September. Officials blamed the outbreak on anti-vaccine activists spreading false information.

Earlier this week, the city ordered religious schools and day care programs in that community to exclude unvaccinated students or risk being closed down.

The latest order applies to anyone living, working or going to school in the neighborhood and requires all unvaccinated people at risk of exposure to the virus to get the vaccine, including children over 6 months old.

News of the order got a mixed reaction in Williamsburg, with some residents -- even those who support vaccination -- saying they felt uncomfortable with the city pushing vaccines on people who don't want them. Others still questioned the vaccines' safety.

Officials say 285 measles cases have been confirmed in New York City since the beginning of the outbreak, the largest in the city since 1991. New York City accounted for about two-thirds of all U.S. measles cases reported last week.

U.S. targets $1.2B medical-braces scam

WASHINGTON -- Federal agents on Tuesday broke up a $1.2 billion Medicare scam that peddled unneeded orthopedic braces to hundreds of thousands of older adults. Two dozen people were charged.

The Justice Department said the scheme relied on overseas call centers to pry Medicare numbers from beneficiaries. Authorities also announced charges against owners of call centers, telemedicine firms and medical equipment companies that shipped unneeded back, shoulder, wrist and knee braces.

Those charged in California, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas included doctors accused of writing bogus prescriptions for the braces.

Investigators said the scam was fueled by kickbacks among the parties involved.

The fraudulent call centers were in the Philippines and throughout Latin America.

Virginia commemorates 1892 lynching

CHARLES CITY, Va. -- Virginia has installed its first historical marker to commemorate the lynching of a black man.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the marker was installed Sunday in Charles City, outside Richmond. It marks the death of 43-year-old Isaac Brandon in 1892.

The father of eight was seized by a mob from the Charles City County courthouse jail and hanged from a nearby tree. Brandon was accused of attacking a white woman but was never charged and never had a trial.

Organizers in Charles City tracked down descendants including Brandon's great-great-granddaughter. Tish McDonald learned of Brandon's fate only after she was contacted.

The Equal Justice Initiative has said that about 4,000 lynchings of black Americans were documented between 1877 and 1950. There were about 100 documented lynchings in Virginia.

Pittsburgh sued over new firearms limits

PITTSBURGH -- Gun-rights groups sued Tuesday to block Pittsburgh from enforcing firearms legislation passed after a mass shooting at a synagogue, accusing city officials of blatantly defying the state's prohibition on municipal gun regulation.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto signed the bills into law in a ceremony at the City-County Building, declaring the community had come together "to say enough is enough." City officials said they had to act because the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature -- which is planning to hold a memorial service for the victims this week -- will not.

Minutes later, a coalition of gun-rights groups sued to get the newly minted laws overturned, calling them "patently unenforceable, unconstitutional, illegal." Shortly after that, a second lawsuit, this one backed by the National Rifle Association, declared that "Pittsburgh has violated the rights of its citizens."

The new legislation restricts military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 massacre at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven. It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Photo by AP/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/STEPH CHAMBERS

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, surrounded by supporters and family members of Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims, signs gun-control bills into law Tuesday.

