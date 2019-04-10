Vigil gives support to victims of crime

A crowd of people wearing orange capes gathered Tuesday evening to support victims of an array of crimes -- including homicide, sexual assault, bigotry and domestic abuse -- and to support victims' families.

The annual candlelight vigil in the Allsopp Park pavilion is a part of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week, a week the Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime designates each year.

This year's allotted time, April 7-13, is focused on hope. The backs of each cape bore the year's theme, "Honoring our Past. Creating Hope for the Future."

The pavilion, only lit by candles as the sun began to set, was filled with children coloring, reading and playing with the bubbles from a bubble machine set off to the side. Roberta Sick, a representative of Partners for Inclusive Communities, gestured to the children as she spoke to victims and advocates seated at the picnic tables.

"Our hope tonight is that you are here," Sick said. "You are our hope for the future."

The Little Rock Police Department partners each year with the Crime Victims Assistance Association of Arkansas for the annual events, but victim services program coordinator Kandi Hause said the department collaborates with the organizations year-round.

"It's not just the acceptance," Hause said. "It's the support communities they have here. It allows them the opportunity to see that there are others out there who have been through the things they have, because so many of these crimes isolate victims."

Beth Goodrich, executive director of the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said that although the Crime Victims Assistance Association of Arkansas has existed since 1981, the candlelight vigil only began approximately 10 years ago.

One year, someone brought capes, she said, and the tradition stuck.

Though the week focuses on victims of all crimes, the vigil Tuesday evening specificly highlighted people in under-served populations, such as people in the gay and transgender communities, people with disabilities and those who do not speak English or do not speak it well.

The final event of the week will be a Recognition and Victims' Rights Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at Heifer Village in Little Rock, where people can meet advocacy groups and learn about the services available for victims of violent crime.

Metro on 04/10/2019