BASKETBALL

Magic quits Lakers

Magic Johnson abruptly quit as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing a desire to get back to the simpler life he enjoyed before taking over the franchise just over two years ago. Johnson didn’t tell owner Jeanie Buss or General Manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers’ sixth consecutive losing season. Johnson didn’t directly tie his decision to the future of coach Luke Walton, who was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But Johnson repeatedly mentioned Buss’ affinity for Walton and Johnson’s desire not to cause upheaval between them. Johnson also said he’s tired of being fined by the NBA for tampering.

Wildcats keep 1, lose 1

Kentucky is losing PJ Washington but holding onto Ashton Hagans. Washington announced Tuesday that he plans to enter the NBA Draft and hire an agent. Hours later, Hagans said he will return for his sophomore season with the Wildcats. Washington was Kentucky’s leading scorer and rebounder this season. His decision to leave school was expected after he declared for last year’s draft but did not hire an agent. The 6-8 sophomore returned with hopes of helping Kentucky win a national championship, but the Wildcats were ousted by Auburn in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region final. Washington, who averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, was an All-SEC first team and consensus All-America third-team selection. Hagans shared SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors with LSU’s Tremont Waters. His 61 steals tied for the third most by a Kentucky freshman. He also led Kentucky with 160 assists and averaged 7.7 points while starting 30 of 37 games.

Auburn’s Harper enters draft

Auburn point guard Jared Harper said he will leave school at the end of the spring semester to enter the NBA Draft. Harper helped lead the Tigers to their first Final Four appearance before a 63-62 loss to eventual national champion Virginia on Saturday. He said Tuesday he plans to sign with an agent. The 5-11 junior ranks fifth in Auburn history in career assists, including a school-record 231 last season, while averaging 15.3 points a game. Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl called Harper “a special player with speed, quickness, power and a skill level that is unmatched by virtually any player his size” and predicts he will succeed in the NBA. Harper was the Midwest Regional MVP.

Nowitzki says he will retire

Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points and then announced his retirement in his final home game, a 120-109 victory for the Dallas Mavericks over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Nowitzki told the crowd, “As you might expect, this is my last home game.” That was after speeches from Larry Bird and others Nowitzki idolized growing up in Germany. The 14-time All-Star took the first eight Dallas shots and scored his team’s first 10 points in the first three minutes. He passed his previous season high of 21 on a three-pointer early in the third quarter. Dallas’ season finale, and the career-ender for Nowitzki, is tonight in San Antonio. Mavericks Coach RickCarlislesaid the plan is to play Nowitzki, who spent a record 21 seasons with the same franchise. Kobe Bryant, who retired three years ago, played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nowitzki is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history, now with 31,540 points.

Mullin resigns

Chris Mullin has “stepped down” as basketball coach at St. John’s. Athletic Director Mike Cragg announced the decision Tuesday, saying the team “progressed well” during Mullin’s four years in charge, but he did not detail any reason for the move. Cragg noted Mullin’s “contributions” and “deep passion for this program.” Mullin said in a separate statement he had suffered a “recent personal loss,” but he did not elaborate. Mullin had two years remaining on his contract. He was coming off his first winning season and only trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm lost to Arizona State in a First Four game last month. St. John’s went 59-73 under Mullin, including 20-52 in Big East play, after he replaced Steve Lavin in March 2015.

Lady Vols name coach

Kellie Harper is returning to Tennessee with hopes of rejuvenating one of the biggest brand names in women’s college basketball, two decades after playing on three consecutive Lady Volunteers national championship teams. Tennessee announced Tuesday it has hired Harper as coach. She will make $750,000 per year. Harper, who just coached Missouri State to a Sweet 16 appearance, was known as Kellie Jolly when she played for Tennessee from 1995-99. She helped the Lady Vols win national titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998. She replaces Holly Warlick, who was fired March 27 after going 172-67 in seven seasons. Warlick was an assistant on Pat Summitt’s Tennessee staff when Harper was playing for the Lady Vols. Harper led Missouri State to a 25-10 record and a regional semifinal berth as a No. 11 seed this season. She was 118-79 in six seasons at Missouri State.

HOCKEY

U.S. scores 10 on Russia

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein scored two goals each, and the United States routed Russia 10-0 on Tuesday in the final game of the preliminary round at the women’s world championship in Espoo, Finland. Annie Pankowski had three assists, and Alex Carpenter added two as 15 Americans had at least a point. The United States wrapped up pool play undefeated for a fourth consecutive world championship. The U.S. will play Japan, a 3-2 winner over Sweden, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

BASKETBALL

After months, UCLA settles on Cronin

LOS ANGELES — Mick Cronin was hired as UCLA’s basketball coach Tuesday, ending a months-long search to find a replacement for the fired Steve Alford.

The university said Cronin agreed to a $24 million, six-year deal.

He had a 296-146 record at his alma mater Cincinnati over 13 seasons and led the Bearcats to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past nine years. They routed the Bruins by 29 points in December.

“Mick has built a fantastic program at Cincinnati, backed by integrity and discipline, and he has instilled an undeniable toughness in his student-athletes,” UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. “I am confident he will build this program the right way and lead UCLA basketball back to national prominence.”

Cronin, 47, will be introduced at a campus news conference today.

“UCLA is a very special place with a strong tradition of excellence,” he said in the statement. “To be able to join such a world-class institution is truly a privilege, and I can’t wait to get started in Westwood.”

Cronin’s only other head coaching stint was at Murray State from 2003 to 2006, when the Racers were 69-24. He was associate head coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino from 2001 to 2003, and worked as an assistant and video coordinator from 1996 to 2001 under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati.

Alford was fired Dec. 31 after the Bruins began the season with a 7-6 record. At the time, they were mired in a four-game skid that included home losses to Belmont and Liberty.

Alford had a 124-63 record in Westwood after taking over the program in March 2013. The 54-year-old coach won one Pac-12 Tournament title but never a regular-season league title, and made four NCAA Tournament appearances, including Sweet 16 berths in his first two years.