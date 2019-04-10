Won't restart separations at border, president says

President Donald Trump walks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his administration is preparing to once more separate migrant families in response to the surge in border crossings, telling reporters that he had ordered an end to a policy established under President Barack Obama.

"I'm the one who stopped it," Trump said. "President Obama had child separation."

Trump also told reporters at the Oval Office that he did not approve of the Border Patrol holding pens with chain-link partitions widely derided as "cages," images of which exacerbated a backlash against the White House last spring at the height of its zero-tolerance prosecution push.

"Those cages that were shown -- I think they were very inappropriate -- were by President Obama's administration, not by Trump," the president said.

More than 2,700 children were separated from their parents last spring under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy, before the president reversed course amid a public outcry.

Under Obama, the separation of parents from their children at the border occurred on a more limited basis than what the White House attempted last year.

The chain-link holding pens appeared in videos and photographs of underage migrants held at the Border Patrol's Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. The facility was established in a converted warehouse that the Obama administration opened in 2014 when record numbers of Central American minors arrived at the border, leaving Border Patrol stations overflowing.

Asked directly whether he is planning to separate families again, Trump said no. But he defended the effectiveness of the tactic as a deterrent to migration. U.S. court rulings have specifically prohibited the government from taking children from their parents for purposes of deterrence.

"We're not looking to do that now," Trump said, adding that it brings "a lot more people to the border when you don't do it."

The Trump administration has argued that Central Americans have been gaming the U.S. asylum system, taking advantage of U.S. laws that aim to allow people to seek protection from persecution. Trump alleges that people are submitting false claims and that the U.S. immigration system is not tough enough on them. Those seeking asylum can be released into the United States while they await court hearings, some of which are delayed by months or years because of a backlog. U.S. courts have limited the government's ability to hold families with children in detention.

"Now I'll tell you something: Once you don't have it, that's why you see many more people coming," Trump said, referring to family separations. "They are coming like it's a picnic, because, 'Let's go to Disneyland.'"

Trump also challenged claims that a spate of recent dismissals of top leaders in the Department of Homeland Security amounted to an attempt to clean house. He has expressed frustrations with the agency and its inability to reduce the number of migrants entering the country via the southern border. On Monday, the head of the U.S. Secret Service announced his departure, a day after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she was stepping down.

Claire Grady, Homeland Security's acting deputy secretary, was forced out Tuesday as well -- her removal a necessary administrative step for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan to take charge as acting secretary today.

"I never said I'm cleaning house," Trump said. "I don't know who came up with that expression. We have a lot of great people over there. We have bad laws."

The White House last week abruptly yanked its nominee to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Department officials say the White House's moves have left the department "decapitated" and in administrative disarray.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said his committee would take a look at the staff shake-up at the Homeland Security Department. The Maryland Democrat said he was deciding whether to call in Nielsen to talk to the committee.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said there was a serious problem going on between the White House and Homeland Security Department.

"If everybody's sitting around waiting for a shiny new wonder pony to ride in and solve it, we're going to be waiting a long time," he said.

Top Republicans in Congress cautioned Trump about more churn after Nielsen's resignation.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, made both public and private pleas to the White House, urging it not to dismiss career homeland-security officials. He said he spoke to acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney but added that he would only know if Trump heard the message "if they don't get fired."

Meanwhile, at a Senate Homeland Security Committee meeting on border issues, child welfare and border officials warned that there wasn't room or capability to start separating children on a large scale again.

Children who cross the border alone are cared for by the Department of Health and Human Services, and most of the children are teenagers. But last summer, the department started receiving babies and toddlers, and there was not enough space to house them, said Jonathan White, the career civil servant tasked by Health and Human Services with helping to reunite children with their families.

"It also bears repeating, separating children from their parents entails significant risk of psychological harm. That is an undisputed scientific fact," White told senators.

Both Republican and Democratic leaders deplored the idea of separating families.

"I hope members of the administration are actually listening," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the committee chairman. He added that he had spoken with Mulvaney about moving a permanent Homeland Security nominee through quickly.

Separately, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump "will do whatever it takes" to protect Americans after a judge blocked the administration's policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico to await immigration hearings.

Sanders tweeted that a "liberal activist judge in San Francisco ruled the United States and Mexico can't work together to address asylum issues at the border." She said Mexico is now doing more to secure the U.S. border than Democrats in Congress, and she called the situation "sad."

The policy was implemented beginning in January at the San Diego crossing.

Judge Richard Seeborg put his ruling on hold until Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Miroff, John Wagner, Josh Dawsey and Rachael Bade of The Washington Post; and by Colleen Long, Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro, Laurie Kellman, Darlene Superville, Nomaan Merchant and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/10/2019