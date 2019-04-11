2 minors arrested in apparent drive-by shooting in Northwest Arkansas, police say

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas arrested two minors accused of pulling up next to another driver and shooting at her, police said.

The Fort Smith Police Department said two people under 18 years old pulled up to a woman around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday along South Albert Pike Avenue near Rogers Avenue and started throwing things at her SUV, according to the police report.

The report, which didn’t identify the minors nor their ages, said they followed the woman before one of them pulled out a handgun and fired a shot while still driving.

Officers recovered screwdrivers and a kitchen knife in the street where both vehicles initially stopped.

Police said no one was injured, but the woman told investigators she suspects her SUV was hit by a bullet.

Police arrested the pair after midnight Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a vehicle and with a gun, as well as endangering the welfare of a minor.

It wasn’t immediately known if the pair would be charged as adults.

The Sebastian County prosecutor didn’t immediately return a message Thursday afternoon seeking comment on whether his office plans to file adult-level charges.

Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell said the victims and suspects knew each other.

He said the shooting remained under investigation.